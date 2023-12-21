Valentine Dumont Logs SCM 200 Free Belgian Record In Spain

XXXIII COPA DE ESPANA DE CLUBES

Wednesday, December 20th – Friday, December 22nd

Barcelona, Spain

SCM (25m)

Results

23-year-old Valentine Dumont produced a new Belgian Record while competing on day one of the XXXIII Copa de Espana de Clubes.

Dumont teamed up with Kylie Masse (CAN), Adriana Aznar (ESP) and Laura Amor (ESP) to represent Club Mediterrani in the women’s 4x200m free relay. As lead-off, Dumont fired off a split of 1:54.82 to give her team the lead, hitting a new lifetime best 200m free time in the process.

Dumont opened in 56.01 and closed in 58.81 to overtake her previous PB and Belgian 2free standard of 1:54.97 put on the books during the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season.

At this year’s European Short Course Championships, Dumont raced in the heats and semi-finals of the 200m free, registering respective efforts of 1:56.02 and 1:55.14 before opting out of the final. She did land on the podium in the 400m free, turning in a time of 4:00.84 for bronze.

Dumont has been on a Belgian record-breaking tear across both short course and long course over the past several years. She currently is the fastest woman ever from her nation in the following events:

SCM:

100m free – 53.36 (2019)

200m free – 1:54.82 (2023)

400m free – 4:00.05 (2020)

200m fly – 2:07.96 (2021)

LCM: