Futures Qualifier Drew Watson Hands Commitment To Miami (OH) For 2024-25

Drew Watson of Crystal Lake, Illinois, has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at Miami University in Ohio. Watson is currently a senior at Cary Grove High School, and trains year-round with Reach Aquatics Swim Club.

Watson’s twin sister, Avery Watson, is also a swimmer and is committed to Illinois State for next fall.

Watson will bring versatility to Miami, as he’s a Futures qualifier in a mix of breaststroke, backstroke and IM events. This summer, Watson completed his long course season at the Illinois Swimming Senior Championships, where he placed as high as 6th in the 100m breast in a personal best time of 1:07.41. He added top-10 finishes in the 200 IM (2:13.31), 400 IM (4:45.45), and 100m back (59.71), with his 400 IM also marking a new personal best.

The short course version of the Illinois Senior Championships highlighted Watson’s spring. He dropped nearly three seconds in the 400 IM for 6th (4:04.87), as well as took over two seconds off his best in the 100 breast to take 8th (57.15). He also hit big best times in the 200 back (1:51.56) and 200 breast (2:06.67), which he lowered even further a few weeks later at the NCSA Spring Championships (1:50.41/2:04.79).

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 57.17

200 breast – 2:04.79

100 back – 50.15

200 back – 1:50.41

200 IM – 1:51.47

400 IM – 4:04.87

Led by head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron, the Redhawk men collected their third straight Mid-American Conference (MAC) title this past spring. Watson is inside the scoring range in the 400 IM and 200 back, where it took times of 4:07.00 and 1:51.96 to make it out of prelims this season.

Allen Cotton is the top performer in the 400 IM so far this season with a time of 3:59.03 from a dual meet with Northwestern. Currently leading the 200 backstrokers is Owen Blazer, who posted a 1:49.67 at Miami’s mid-season invite. Blazer will be graduated by the time Watson arrives, however, he’ll get the opportunity to train with Cotton for two years.

Joining Watson in the Redhawks’ class of 2028 next fall is Owen Hoban, TJ Frost, and Henry Hugele.

