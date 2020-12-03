UNC Invite Day 1 Finals – Live Recap

2020 Janis Hape Dowd Invitational

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

Results Link

Tonight kicks off the first finals session of the Janis Hape Dowd Invitational in Chapel Hill. Follow along for live updates as the University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wolfpack Elite battle it out.

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:28.43

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:29.21

Top 3:

NC State A – 1:27.00 UNC A – 1:29.85 NC State B – 1:30.59

Right off the bat NC State goes 1-3, with their A relay touching the wall at 1:27.00 ahead of UNC’s B relay who finished with a time of 1:29.85.

Senior Victoria Fonville led off the winning relay in 22.54, but it was junior Kylee Alons who clocked the fastest 50 split in the field of 21.31. Senior Sirena Rowe took the 3rd leg in 21.48, and sophomore Heather MacCausland anchored the relay in 21.67.

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:17.17

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:17.86

Top 3:

Women’s 500 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:35.76

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:47.20

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Fly

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.92

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 53.76

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Fly

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 45.05

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 47.43

Top 3:

Men’s 500 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:11.82

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:23.34

Top 3:

Women’s 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.94

Top 3:

Men’s 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:41.34

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.77

Top 3:

Women’s 50 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 22.76

Top 3:

Men’s 50 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 18.96

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 19.96

Top 3:

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:31.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:33.78

Top 3:

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:05.95

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:07.74

Top 3: