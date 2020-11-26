Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month: Caeleb Dressel, Cali Condors

Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Caeleb Dressel got consistently better as the ISL’s 2020 season went on. And he closed with a stellar month of November, breaking four world records in short course meters.

In the ISL semifinals, Dressel went 49.88 in the 100 IM, becoming the first man ever under 50 seconds.

And in the ISL final, Dressel broke three world records. He lowered his 100 IM world mark to 49.28, going almost a full second faster than anyone else in history. He also became the first man ever under 48 in the 100 fly, blasting a 47.78 world record. And he broke his own 50 free world record in 20.16.

Dressel currently holds 7 world records, more than any other swimmer on the world record books as of today. Here are his world records in all meters courses:

LC 100 fly

LC mixed 4×100 free relay

SC 50 free

SC 100 fly

SC 100 IM

SC 4×100 free relay

SC Mixed 4×50 free relay

Dressel also holds 4 long course American records, 8 short course meters American records, and 4 short course yards American records.

