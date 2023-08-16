Ukraine’s Euro Juniors Team Was In Dnipro Sports Complex When It Was Hit by Missile

Tuesday’s bombing of a sports complex in Dnipro, Ukraine became even scarier for the sport of swimming on Wednesday after European Junior Champion Oleksandr Zheltyakov revealed that he and four other athletes were staying at a hotel in the sports complex when it was hit by a Russian missile.

“The rocket exploded 20 meters from my [hotel] room,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I woke up during the night, because now I have trouble sleeping,” he told Suspilne Sport. “Then I heard the first explosion that happened at the factory. I immediately woke everyone up, and we went to the bunker.

“I went out into the main hall to ask the guard what happened and where. It was at this time while I was inquiring, a missile landed on the “Meteor” (sports complex).

“The hotel we are staying in is closer to the entrance. And the rocket came from the other side, where the parking lot is located. Another 20 meters, and the rocket would have hit the swimming pool. Now one of the sides, that is, the corner part of the sports complex building, is damaged. The remains of the wall got into the pool, we are now cleaning the street and the pool itself. As far as I’m concerned, nothing critical. No one was hurt.”

“There are five of us here – those who competed at the European Youth Championship. We have been training in “Meteor” for a month. In two weeks, we have the end of the season. So far, it is difficult to say when we will be able to resume training in our pool.”

The complex also includes a sports stadium and ice arena and is used as a National Olympic and Paralympic training base.

Zheltakov won European Junior Championships in the 100 and 200-meter backstrokes in July, adding silver in the 50 back. His time of 1:55.79 in the 200 back is under the Olympic “A” standard in the event, qualifying him for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to June numbers released by Ukraine Minister of Youth and Sports, as of March 2023, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused damage to 363 sports facilities in Ukraine, at least 95 of which were completely destroyed. A reported 317 athletes and coached from Ukraine had been killed as well.

The pool in Dnipro is where Olympic medalist Mykhailo Romanchuk, among others, trained for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.