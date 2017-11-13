UCSD Women Pick Up 6th Verbal from Versatile Olivia Parks

Woodland Hills, California’s Olivia Parks has announced her commitment to swim for the University of California, San Diego next fall, thus become the sixth swimmer to give her verbal pledge to the Tritons’ class of 2022. Brittney Miles, Cody Hargadon, Ellie Whitney, Jordan Phillips, and Mirai Adams have also committed to swim for UCSD next fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to UC San Diego. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to swim under Coach Marsh and Coach Djordjevic, and to be part of this incredible team. From the moment I stepped on campus, I knew this would be the perfect place for me to grow and succeed as a swimmer, student and individual. I am so fortunate to be part of the Triton family!”

Parks swims for CCAT Swimming and Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. She took fifth in the 100 free (51.25) and ninth in the 100 breast (1:04.92) at the CIF-Southern Section Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in May. In club swimming, she had an excellent junior season, lowering her PBs in the SCY 100/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100 breast, 50 fly, and 100/200 IM.

Parks will be a valuable asset for the Tritons. At the 2017 PCSC Championships, her best times in each of the following events would have scored in the A finals:

50 free – 24.04

100 free – 51.25

100 breast – 1:04.30

100 back – 57.65

200 IM – 2:06.38

