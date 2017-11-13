3x Oklahoma Record-holder Kate Steward Opts to Swim at Kansas

Kate Steward of Bartlesville, Oklahoma has elected to swim for the University of Kansas in 2018-19. Joining her in the class of 2022 will be fellow verbal commits Claire Campbell, Kaitlyn Witt, Paige Riekhof, and Sydnie Horne. Steward, whose mother swam for Kansas, will be a fourth-generation Jayhawk.

“I am thrilled to be a Jayhawk! Their hardworking, motivated, and welcoming team along with the amazing coaches made my decision a confident one. I already can’t wait for the next for years at KU….rock chalk!”

Steward is a member of the Bartlesville High School girls’ swimming and diving team that has won the OSSAA 6A team title the last three years in a row. She won the state title in the 100 breast in each of her three seasons, and holds the Oklahoma 6A state record in the event with 1:02.17. Steward’s name also appears in the OSSAA record books as a member of the Bartlesville 200 medley and 400 free relays. At the 2017 OSSAA Class 6A State Meet, she won the 200 IM in 2:02.89 and the 100 breast in 1:02.18, and she contributed legs to the winning 200 medley (28.75 breast) and 400 free (50.46 anchor) relays.

Steward swims year-round for Phillips 66 Splash Club, where she is coached by Chad Englehart. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American, with Juniors time standards in 100/200 breast and 200 IM. That said, she is a versatile talent who races well, and could be valuable in a number of areas, including free, fly, and IM. Her top SCY times include:

50 breast – 29.13

100 breast – 1:02.17

200 breast – 2:19.06

200 IM – 2:02.89

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 51.73

100 fly – 56.80

