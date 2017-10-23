Kansas Picks Up Verbal from Tsunami Swim Team’s Paige Riekhof

Paige Riekhof of the Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City has verbally committed to the University of Kansas for their class of 2022.

Racing for Park Hill South High School, Riekhof claimed 6th in both the 200 free and 100 fly at the 2017 Missouri High School Championships. There, she also swam the fly leg (25.31) on their 2nd place 200 medley relay and anchored their 5th place 200 free relay (24.14).

Super thrilled to announce my verbal commit to University of Kansas to better my education & athletic career!! Can’t wait to be a Jayhawk!

TOP TIMES

100y free – 52.52

200y free – 1:52.04

100y fly – 56.45

Last year, the Jayhawks finished 2nd at the 2017 Big 12 Championships, recording a program-high 683.5 points. With her current lifetime bests, Riekhof would’ve made the B final in the 100 fly, and would’ve made the C final in the 200 free. She would’ve also been just off of what it took to make the 100 free C final, too.

Nebraska’s Kaitlyn Witt and Wisconsin’s Sydnie Horne join Riekhof in Kansas’s class of 2022.

