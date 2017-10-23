Wisconsin High School Rankings – 3 Weeks to State

Another week, another #1 ranking for Middleton (Division 1 – big schools) and Madison Edgewood (Division 2 – small schools). The two are Wisconsin’s defending state champions, respectively, and the two have been on top of every Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association ranking of the 2017 season so far.

In Division I, Middleton’s lead shrank a little, but still is at a dominant 102 points over #2 Cedarburg. The biggest mover in Division I is the co-op team at Waukesha South-Mukwonago, who jumped 4 spots to #5 in the latest ranking. The team is led by freshman Abby Carlson, who leads Division I this season with a 5:06.69 in the 500 free.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood holds a 116-point lead over #2 New Berlin Eisenhower. There was plenty of movement in the rest of the top 10 – including NBE, who jumped 2 spots, and McFarland, who moved up 3.

The Wisconsin post-season starts soon, with Sectional meets being held from November 3rd-4th and the state championship meet running from November 10th-11th.