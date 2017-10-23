Penn Women Get 4th Verbal Commitment from Anna Newnam

Asheville, North Carolina’s Anna Newnam has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at the University of Pennsylvania.*

“I’m super excited to swim for Penn! I loved the team and the coaches on my visit, and the school just felt like home. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years in Philadelphia! Go Quakers!!”

Newnam is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from T.C. Roberson High School. She placed fourth in the 100 fly (55.84) and won the consolation final in the 100 back (57.57) at the 2017 NCHSAA 4A State Swimming & Diving Championships. She also contributed legs to Roberson’s 200 free and 400 free relays, which placed fifth and fourth, respectively.

Newnam swims year-round for Western North Carolina YMCA. She is a YNats finalist in both SCY and LCM. At the spring 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals, she placed 14th in the 100 fly (55.59) and 17th in the 200 fly (2:02.16); she also swam the 100 back and 200 free, and time-trialed the 50 free. At the summer national championship she finished sixth in the 50 fly (28.42), seventh in the 200 fly (2:20.74), and 19th in the 100 fly (1:03.55). She also swam the 50/100 back and earned PBs in all five events.

Newnam best times would have scored for Penn in the B final of the 200 fly and the C finals of the 100 back and 100 fly at 2017 Ivy League Championships. Her SCY times are:

200 fly – 2:02.16

100 fly – 55.56

100 back – 57.57

50 free relay split – 23.65

100 free relay split – 51.47

50 fly relay split – 24.78

Catherine Buroker, Grace Estabrook, and Grace Giddings have also announced their verbal commitments to the University of Pennsylvania class of 2022.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

