New Mexico’s Palomino Tabbed Mountain West Swimmer Of The Week

Press Release courtesy of New Mexico Athletics

The Mountain West announced Tuesday that University of New Mexico junior swimmer Adriana Palomino earned Mountain West Swimmer of the Week honors for October 13 through October 21.

The Lobos competed in three meets during that span, including dual meets against the University of Denver and the University of Wyoming, and a double-dual against Air Force and Nebraska Omaha.

Palomino swam in 12 events during those meets. Of those 12 events, eight of them were individual events. Palomino walked away with wins in all eight, including three in the 200-yard freestyle, three in the 500-yard freestyle and two in the 1000-yard freestyle. Her other two wins came from 200-yard freestyle relays against Denver and Wyoming, while her and her team also finished second in the 400-yard freestyle vs. Denver.

Palomino also won all four of her events in the win against Wyoming, propelling the Lobos to their first win against the Cowgirls since the 2002-03 season.

Palomino will look to continue her run of strong performances when UNM visits NAU on Saturday, October 28 at 11 a.m. MT.

