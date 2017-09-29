Nebraska State Record-holder Katilyn Witt Sends Verbal Commitment to Kansas

Kaitlyn Witt, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-America from Lincoln, Nebraska, has given a verbal commitment to the University of Kansas Jayhawks for 2018-19. A senior at Lincoln Southwest High School, Witt is the Nebraska state record-holder in the 100 fly. She won the event with a 54.77 at the 2017 Nebraska State High School Championship in February. She also placed fourth in the 100 breast (1:05.22 in prelims) and was a member of the state record-breaking 200 medley relay, which produced the second-fastest time in the nation during the 2016-17 high school season.

Witt swims year-round Greater Nebraska Swim Team (GNST), where her mother LeighAnn Fetter-Witt (a 4-time NCAA champion for the Longhorns in the 50 free and a 1988 Olympian) is the head swim coach and her father Mike Witt is the senior coach. LeighAnn Fetter-Witt is also the lead coach of the boys and girls swimming and diving team at Lincoln Southwest, while Mike Witt is the head swim coach at Pius X High School.

Witt placed 8th in the 50 breast and 11th in the 50 fly at the NCSA Summer Swimming Championship, earning PBs in both events (33.71 and 28.23, respectively), and in the 100 breast as well.

Best SCY times:

100 Fly – 54.77

50 Fly – 24.92

100 Breast – 1:05.14

50 Free – 24.87

100 Free – 54.37

200 IM – 2:10.09

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].