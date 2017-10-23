D3 Powerhouse Emory Lands Verbal from Nebraska HS Champ Colin LaFave

Nebraska High School champion Colin LaFave has verbally committed to the Emory Eagles for their class of 2022.

LaFave won the Nebraska HS title in the 100 fly last year, posting a 50.01 to top the field. He was also 2nd in the 100 back, led off Creighton Prep’s state title-winning 200 free relay (21.30), and anchored their state title-winning 400 free relay (45.97).

LaFave swims club for Greater Omaha Aquatics.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.95

100y free – 47.35

100y back – 50.22

100y fly – 49.87

Emory is known for guiding Andrew Wilson to excellence during his time with the Eagles, where he took Division III breaststroke (and the 200 IM) to a completely new level, but they’re also home to 2017 50 free NCAA Champion Ollie Smith. Smith is currently a senior, though, so LaFave will just miss out on getting to train with him for a season.

LaFave is almost fast enough to score at the national level right off the bat. It took a 20.64 (50 free), 49.20 (100 fly), and 49.59 (100 back) to reach B finals at the 2017 NCAA Div. III Champs, which are just within reach for LaFave.

LaFave will be immediately useful at the conference level, though, as he would’ve made A finals in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at the 2017 UAA Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].