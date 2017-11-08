Claire Campbell Verbals to KU; 3rd Sibling to Swim D1, 1st to Swim for Dad

Claire Campbell of Lawrence, Kansas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas, where she will swim for her father, head coach Clark Campbell. Claire is the third of three siblings to swim for a Division I program; brother Canaan Campbell is a senior on the Missouri State University Bears’ roster and sister Cierra Campbell swims for the Indiana State University Sycamores, where she is a sophomore.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas. As a life-long Jayhawk, I am thrilled to start my next chapter at KU. Rock Chalk!”

The youngest Campbell swims for Lawrence Free State High School and Ad Astra Area Aquatics. She specializes mainly in the shorter end of the freestyle range and took third in both the 200 free (1:51.77) and 100 free (51.54) at the 2017 KSHSAA 6A Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships last May. She added two more bronze medals at the state meet, anchoring both freestyle relays to third place.

In club swimming, Campbell had an outstanding summer which culminated in top-3 finishes in the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free and a fourth in the 400 IM at the 2017 Missouri Valley Long Course Championships. She lowered her PBs in all seven events, as well.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.23

100 free – 51.54

200 free – 1:50.32

500 free – 5:00.05

1000 free – 10:14.03

400 IM – 4:28.18

Congratulations to Claire Campbell on making a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Kansas! We are proud of you! #aaaastrong pic.twitter.com/pq3kEkltj5 — AdAstraAreaAquatics (@SwimAdAstra) September 22, 2017

