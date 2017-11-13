Virginia 2A Record-holder Evan Lynch Commits to Towson

Williamsburg, Virginia’s Evan Lynch has decided to swim for Towson University next fall.

“I chose Towson because both the team and the coaches were very friendly, helpful and shared a drive to always keep improving. The team was like a family and I could tell from the minute I arrived on campus I wanted to be a part of it. Go Tigers!”

Lynch is a senior at Bruton High School. He specializes mainly in mid-distance freestyle and swims the 200/500 double in high school. At the 2017 VHSL 2A State Swim and Dive Championship, he won the 200 free with a new Virginia High School League 2A record of 1:46.02, and the 500 free with 4:53.38. He also led off the Panthers’ 200 medley and 400 free relays. Lynch swims year-round for 757 Swim in Williamsburg. He had a solid long-course season which he wrapped up at Geneva Futures, going best times in the 100 fly and 200 free and landing an A-final finish in the latter. He also improved his 50/100/400 free and 200 back times over the summer.

200 free – 1:42.57

500 free – 4:35.81

1000 free – 9:41.22

1650 free – 16:23.25

400 IM – 4:18.99

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].