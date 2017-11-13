Michigan State, Miami of Ohio Split Dual

Michigan State vs Miami (OH)

Saturday, November 11th

East Lansing, MI

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Michigan State: 180

Miami: 118

Women

Miami: 160

Michigan State: 140

The Michigan State men won, while the women fell to Miami of Ohio on Saturday, November 11th. The Spartan men won 11 of 16 events, and the women of Miami won 9 of 16.

Miami swept the diving events for both men and women. Pei Lin won the women’s 1 and 3 meter with scores of 316.80 and 319.58 respectively. Harrison Moncino won the men’s 1 and 3 meter diving with scores of 283.28 and 313.35 respectively.

The Michigan State sprint squad was in good shape, taking the 50 and 100 free for both men and women. Racheal Bukowski won the women’s 50 with a 23.37, only .04 seconds slower than her dual meet best time, set about a month ago. Bukowski also won the women’s 100 free with a 50.84, which is only .03 seconds off her dual meet best, also set about a month ago.

Payton Woods won the men’s 50 free, going a dual meet best time of 20.85. That marks the first time Woods has been sub-21 in a dual meet. Nick Leshok won the men’s 100 free with a time of 46.26, which is his fastest dual meet 100 by .09 seconds.

Event Winners:

Women

Men

200 medley relay: Michigan State (Trompke, Leshok, Schwers, Woods), 1:30.66

1000 free: Guy Moskovich (Michigan State), 9:32.72

200 free: Gordon Wheeler (Miami), 1:43.07

100 back: Alex Trompke (Michigan State), 50.32

100 breast: Nick Leshok (Michigan State), 56.44

200 fly: John Henneman (Michigan State), 1:50.93

50 free: Payton Woods (Michigan State), 20.85

100 free: Nick Leshok (Michigan State), 46.26

200 back: Lachlan McLeish (Michigan State), 1:49.75

200 breast: Phillip Meffert (Michigan State), 2:09.57

500 free: Joseph Szczupakiewicz (Michigan State), 4:38.28

100 fly: Iago Moussalem do Amaral (Miami), 1:54.13

200 IM: Justin Andrews (Miami), 1:54.13

200 free relay: Michigan State (Farley, Woods, Schwers, Mork), 1:24.09

1 meter diving: Harrison Moncino (Miami), 283.28

3 meter diving: Harrison Moncino (Miami), 313.35

Press Release – Michigan State:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State men’s swimming and diving team beat Miami (Ohio) 180-118 in its first home meet of the season. The women fell to the RedHawks 140-160.

“First of all, I give a lot of credit to Miami. They raced really well,” head coach Matt Gianiodis said. “I was really happy. In terms of big picture, I thought our kids swam great. I was proud of a lot of our younger walk-on swimmers on the women’s side. I thought our men raced really consistently. Coming off of where we were two weeks ago, I thought we did a better job.”

To start the meet the Spartans picked up first place finishes on both the men’s and women’s sides in the 200 medley relay. Alex Trompke, Nick Leshok, Michael Schwers and Payton Woods clocked in at 1:30.66. The women’s team of Cathryn Armstrong, Ana Sortland, Iana Wolff and Racheal Bukowskifinished at 1:43.28.

Bukowski won the 50 free, making this her fifth consecutive win in the event. Bukowski also won the 100 free, making this her fourth consecutive win in the event.

Joe Szczupakiewicz finished first in the 500 free with a time of 4:38.28. Iana Wolff picked up a first place finish in the 100 fly, clocking in at 56.59.

Cathryn Armstrong won the 100 backstroke, clocking in at 57.54.

Alex Trompke’s time of 50.32 in the 100 backstroke was a season-best and led him to finish first.

Ana Sortland and Nick Leshok took home wins in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:03.13 and 56.44, respectively. Leshok also won the 100 free with a time of 46.26, a season-best.

Sophomore John Henneman finished first in the 200 butterfly, touching the pad at 1:50.93.

In the 50 free, sophomore Payton Woods finished first with a season-best time of 20.85. Lachie McLeish clocked in at 1:49.75, winning the 200 backstroke.

Sophomore Phillip Meffert finished first in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:09.57.

Haley Kornburger, Guy Moskovich and Szczupakiewicz all swam season-bests in the 1000 freestyle. Moskovich’s time of 9:32.78 earned him first place in the event.

On the diving side, Morgan Wellenzohn and Amanda Ling grabbed second and third place, respectively, with scores of 276.98 and 258.23 in the 3-meter. In the 1-meter, Ling and Neely took second and third, with scores of 280.35 and 255.32.

The Spartans are back on the road again next week, as they travel to Evanston, Ill. for the Northwestern Invitational.

Press Release – Miami:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Miami University swimming and diving program combined for 14 event victories in a dual meet at Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

MU’s women recorded nine wins of its own as it topped MSU 160-140. On the men’s side, the Spartans topped the RedHawks 180-118.

In the women’s competition, four Miami competitors won two events on the day. Pei Lin was sensational as she swept both the one meter (316.80) and three meter (319.58) dives.

Over in the pool, Izzy Herb, Ella Moynihan and Holly Schuster each won a pair of events to contribute to the women’s victory. Herb took gold in the 200 fly (2:05.24) and 200 back (2:02.49), Moynihan claimed both the 200 (1:51.73) and 500 (4:59.78) freestyle and Schuster won the 200 breaststroke (2:18.84) and individual medley (2:05.97). Emma Bradley also emerged from the water with a win as she won the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:11.05.

On the men’s side, Harrison Moncino swept both of the diving events, winning at one (283.28) and three (313.35) meters. Other RedHawk winners included Iago Amaral do Moussalem (100 fly; 49.89), Justin Andrews (200 IM; 1:54.13) and Gordon Wheeler (200 free; 1:43.07).

The RedHawks are back in action Nov. 30-Dec. 2 when they host the Miami Invitational.