UConn Women Bounce Back, Top Seton Hall 174-117

January 18, 2025

Storrs, Conn.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: UConn Athletics

STORRS, Conn.- The UConn women’s swimming and diving team bounced back from Friday’s tie vs. the University of New Hampshire, dominating Seton Hall in a won at Wolff-Zackin Natatorium Saturday afternoon finishing the weekend 1-1.

The Huskies were down in the early part of the meet but made a late surge to eventually tie with a score of 150-150.

“I think the team did a great job rallying towards the end,” said swimmer Zoey Griffin on today’s performance as a team. “We got the energy up, everyone swam great, and we had a great finish.”

Zoey had a personal best in the 1000-yard freestyle posting a 10:27:13, as she helped the team in their comeback.

“It felt great, I want to thank the whole team because I couldn’t do it without them pacing me every day and the coaches putting me in that event.”

It was a rough start for the Huskies, but after a fierce comeback, they have a chance to turn it around in tomorrow’s meet.

“I think it’s a really good thing,” said Coach Chris Maiello on having back-to-back meets. “Having a whole week for two sit it on this one would be tough, but we’re looking to get back into it and just moving on.”

The Huskies bounced back from yesterdays tie against the University of New Hampshire with a score of 174-117. The Huskies dominated from start to finish, as they placed first in 10 of the 16 events, as well as placing top two in all but three events.

“I think the meet today went a lot better then yesterday for everyone all around,” said diver Camille Gendron . “I saw a lot more confidence in everyone, whether they were swimming or whether they were diving. It was a much better vibe, everyone seemed happy and ready to fight.”

Camille also qualified to be in the A final in conference with her performance today, as she helped the Huskies to a Big East victory.

“It felt really good, it’s what I was hoping for,” said Gendron. The season has been tough for me personally, so it felt great to get that.”

It was a big turnaround from yesterdays meet, and the score showed, as the Huskies did well in both swimming and diving.

“Today’s meet was awesome,” said assistant coach Hayley Masi. “They really set the tone, and the girls carried that energy into the next 16 events.”

The Huskies move to 5-2-1 and will look to keep this momentum going where they are set to face CCSU on Friday January 24th in New Britain.

“It’s always good to walk in a new week of training following a win,” said Masi. “Hoping to carry us to our next challenge, only six days until our next meet so I think they’re ready.”

UP NEXT: The Huskies will turn their attention to an in-state battle as they travel to face off against Central Connecticut State University Friday January 24.

Courtesy: Seton Hall Athletics

STORRS, CT. – The Seton Hall women’s swimming and diving team opened 2025 with a 174-117 defeat against UConn.

Diving

In the 1-meter program, the Pirates found themselves with a trio of divers in points-scoring positions. Sarah Behrman earned the top spot with a score of 183.30. Alongside her, Nikki Pawar , in in her first meet in two months, found her way into second with a score of 180.98. Amy Kugelman rounded out the top three for the Pirates with a score of 166.20.

Meanwhile, in the 3-meter board, Kugelman was the highest-placing Pirate with a score of 219.68.

Swimming

Senior Allie Waggoner opened the meet’s individual program with a win in the 1000 Freestyle. It was not as easy as usual, however. She was tightly contested over the first 200 yards, but in the end she secured a nearly nine-second victory with a time of 10:15.68. Waggoner would go on to also claim victory in the 500 Freestyle later in the meet, but in a heavily contested race.

This time, it was the Pirates’ own Natalie Heim who pushed Waggoner to the limit. Ultimately, Waggoner came out on top, however, with a time of 5:00.47 to Heim’s 5:00.81. Later on, Heim claimed victory in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:52.20.

While the Pirates did not claim overall victory in the 50 Freestyle, they did earn a strong two-three finish in the event. Lea Moeller and Naima Hazell touched the wall within two-hundredths of each other, rounding out the podium with times of 24.23 and 24.25, respectively.

The Pirates closed the meet with the 400 Freestyle Relay. Moeller, Mandy Zajdzinski , Amelia Obszarny and Heim capped off the meet by touching the wall with a time of 3:33.27

What’s Next

The Pirates return to action on Friday, January 24, at home in Arthur E. Imperatore Natatorium against Wagner. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.