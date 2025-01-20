Southern Indiana Wins 13 of 16 Events In Big Victory Over Evansville

Southern Indiana vs Evansville

January 18, 2025

Evansville, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: USI Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind.– University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming and Diving placed first in 13 of 16 events on Saturday afternoon in route to a dominant victory over crosstown rival University of Evansville, 195-94. Saturday’s win gives the Screaming Eagles a season head-to-head sweep over the Purple Aces, winning both meetings.

The Eagles started off the swimming portion of the event hot with first-place finishes in both relay events. First, freshman Elizabeth Ketcham and the sophomore trio of Hayden Shurtz , Naomi Weaver , and Caiya Cooper combined to dominate the 200 medley (1:48.77). USI swept the relays on the backs of sophomore Reagan Holmes , freshman Alivia Scott , Shurtz, and Cooper who won the 200 free relay (1:39.40) at the latter end of the meet.

The USI dominance continued into the solo races as the Eagles swept the freestyle, individual medley, backstroke, and breaststroke events. Holmes enjoyed a fantastic afternoon as she won every solo event she participated in posting a personal-best in the 200 freestyle (1:55.55). She also contributed a strong sprint freestyle day nearly breaking school records, winning the 50 freestyle (24.53) and 100 freestyle (52.73) heats.

As a team, the Eagles saw many swimmers earn personal best times, including podium-topping performances from Scott in the 200 backstroke (2:13.96) and freshman Emma Gabhart in the 200 individual medley (2:10.22).

Shurtz’s strong form from the Chicago meets carried into her Saturday performance. The sophomore was not only a member of the two first-place relay teams, but also triumphed in both the 100 breaststroke (1:05.22) and 200 breaststroke (2:24.54).

On the diving side, freshman Gabbie Meier set a personal best in the three-meter with a strong score (230.48 pts). Freshman Anna Bunnell topped the USI diving side on both the three-meter (235.13) and the one-meter (225.38), earning second place in both.

UP NEXT

USI will be back in action on Saturday, January 25, as the team celebrates senior day against Eastern Illinois University. This will be the third match-up between these two programs with the record sitting at one win a piece.

Courtesy: Evansville Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – On Saturday, the University of Evansville swimming and diving teams were back in action at USI. The Purple Aces men’s team fell by a final of 154-142 while the UE women were defeated, 195-94.

Evansville picked up multiple victories on both squads. The men got on the board with a win in the 200-medley relay. Patrik Vilbergsson, Carlos Souto Vilas, Daniel Santos Lopez, and Sammy McCall posted a 1:33.69 to win by nearly two seconds.

Vilbergsson led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-backstroke. His 52.38 was just over one second in front of teammate Ben Morse with Logan Tenison taking third place. He also earned a victory in the 200-backstroke with his time of 1:52.79 with Tenison taking second. Souto Vilas came home victorious in the 100-breaststroke. His 58.65 was just under a half second in front of the competition. In the 100-free, Santos Lopez and Michael Pruett led the field. Santos Lopez won with a 47.40 while Pruett finished in 47.69. Santos Lopez racked up another win in the 100-fly. He came in just 0.10 in front of second place.

Joseph Capo and Wyatt Gallas were the top finishers in the 500-free. Capo’s 4:46.48 topped Gallas’ mark of 4:47.23.

Maddie Rollett continued her stellar 2024-25 campaign. With a score of 235.35, she was the top finisher in the 1-meter dive. Her 245.85 in the 3-meter marked her second victory of the meet. Sveva Brugnoli was the top finisher for the ladies in the 200-fly. With a time of 2:11.24, she was 2 ½ seconds ahead of the field.

Ane Madina had a solid performance in the 100-backstroke. With a 1:00.96, she was the runner-up by just over a second. Madina add another 2nd-place effort in the 200-backstroke. Her 2:14.27 was just 0.31 behind the winning time. Mari Mueller came in second in the 100-breaststroke with a 1:09.19 and matched the runner-up effort in the 200-breaststroke. Her time in the 200 checked in at 2:29.34.

Evelyn Chin picked up a second place in the 100-fly. Her 58.29 was less than a half second behind the top time. Chin along with Madina, Rebecca Lago, and Amanda Denny came in second in the 200-free relay. The group completed the race in 1:40.99.

Both squads will be back in action in less than two weeks beginning on Jan. 31 when the Aces welcome Eastern Illinois to Deaconess Aquatic Center. On Feb. 1, UE wraps up the regular season with a home meet at DAC against Bellarmine.