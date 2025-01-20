Cal Poly Men Wrap Program’s First-Ever Undefeated Regular Season In Split With Pacific

Cal Poly vs Pacific

January 17, 2025

Stockton, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Cal Poly Athletics

STOCKTON, Calif. — Highlighted by yet another pair of program records being broken in the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Breast, the Mustang men wrapped up 2024-25 with the program’s first undefeated dual meet season in its Division I history (1994-95 to present).

Kicking off the first leg of two in Northern California, Kristin Der , Melia Costa , Mikaela Gomez , and Summer Cheng placed second in the women’s 200 Medley Relay (1:43.74) just over a second away from the program record.

One of the meet’s brightest moments was the men’s 200 Medley Relay first-place finish (1:27.26) as Drew Huston , Evan Yoo , Finn Schlamp , and Jonathan Butler reset their program record for the second time this season.

Butler also led the Mustang swimmers in the 50 Free (20.67) for a second-place finish, while relay teammate Schlamp had his own second in the 200 Fly (1:50.73). Krishna Clarke also enjoyed second place in the 100 Fly (49.01)

On the back of a fantastic performance last week against UC Santa Cruz, Olivia Sundgren led the women’s team with two individual wins: the 1000 Free (10:15.58) within less than a second of her fourth-best program mark and 500 Free (4:59.21) just edging out Pacific’s second-place swimmer. Der secured first in the 100 Back (57.04) as Cal Poly’s other race winner on the women’s side.

Amalie Claus-Udarbe secured second in 200 IM, trailing by only .18 seconds but smashing her personal best in the process, Melia Costa picked up a silver in the 100 Breast (1:05.17), and Rhian Neitzel earned a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 Fly (2:05.13) and 200 Breast (2:20.47)

For the Mustang men individually, Drew Huston won the 100 Back (48.02), which would have been good for a spot in the program top-5 if he did not already have the record but still a respectable time nonetheless. Huston was followed up by Nick Elliott (45.39) who earned second with his own respectable time.

Evan Yoo took first in all of his races for the third consecutive meet, highlighted by his 100 Breast (52.79). The junior transfer finally reached the elusive program record that he had come close to multiple times this season, shattering the decade-old mark by .15 seconds. That time remains a B-Cut qualifier but tentatively puts him tied-61st in NCAA DI swimming.

Yoo also won the 200 Breast (1:54.61) just over a half-second from his program record, swimming over six seconds faster than the next closest athlete, and closed his day with a 200 IM (1:47.01) victory.

Alex Seybold (2:00.87) finished second to Yoo in the 200 Breast but still paced the third-place result by nearly two seconds. Sam Seybold won the 200 Back (1:47.80) by almost .75 seconds, and while not matching his previous third-best program mark set earlier this season did still pace the event.

Two other wins for the men came from Lucas Meneghetti , capturing the 500 Free (4:33.27) while pacing the event by over five seconds, and the 200 Free Relay team of Huston, Lucas Crother-Collado , Butler, and Elliott (1:22.01) coming within less than two seconds from the program mark set in 2019.

One final dual meet remains against UC Davis. Due to the absence of an Aggies men’s team, only the women’s team will participate in full competition. As a result, Cal Poly’s men will compete against each other, with the meet taking place at noon on Saturday.

Courtesy: Pacific Athletics

STOCKTON, Calif. – Hosting a meet for the first time in two months, the Pacific swimming program earned a hard-fought split against Cal Poly Friday afternoon at the Eberhardt Aquatics Center.

The Tigers’ women’s team (5-2) defeated the Mustangs by a 169-91 margin while the men’s team (4-1) fell in a tightly contested competition, 147-115. It was Pacific’s second win over Cal Poly in the last three seasons.

“That was a great win for our women,” head coach Katelyne Herrington said. “It was a close meet for the guys, which was the best results we could have asked for considering how well Cal Poly has been racing this year. Our women’s 200 breaststroke was definitely a highlight for our team today.”

Pacific ended up winning first place in 11 of 14 women’s events while senior Mitchell Hopper turned in a strong performance with a pair of first place finishes in the men’s 100 yard freestyle (44.24) and men’s 100 yard butterfly (48.45).

Senior Kelly Kermoian and senior Jordan Gonzales finished one and two respectively in the women’s 200 backstroke with Kermoian earning a first-place time of 2:02.50.

Senior Paige Sondgeroth was a force to be reckoned with, earning the top spot in the women’s 200 yard IM, women’s 100 yard breaststroke and 200 yard breaststroke. Sondgeroth also was a key member in the opening event where the Tigers’ A team secured first place in the 200 yard medley relay, alongside Gonzales, senior Noemi Melendez and freshman Lilliana Noriega .

In the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle, the Tigers received a first-place finish from freshman Dante Dentino with a time of 9:35.81.

For the 50 free events, Pacific swept the podium on the women’s side with Noriega, freshman Josie Fields and senior Alexia Ferguson going from first to third. The men found first place thanks to senior Leland Baltazar’s time of 20.61, which was .14 seconds away his season best.

Pacific has a quick turnaround, hosting UC Santa Barbara for the second half of the weekend’s back-to-back home meets at the Eberhardt Aquatics Center. The match-up with the Gauchos is scheduled for noon.