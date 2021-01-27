U.S. Open Qualifying-Breaststroker Tyler Lentine Commits to Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Tyler Lentine from Great Falls, Virginia has committed to the University of Cincinnati men’s swimming and diving class of 2025.

Lentine attends Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington; he swims year-round with Machine Aquatics and is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 breast and 200 breast. He competed at 2020 U.S. Open in Richmond, placing 5th in the 200m breast (2:22.32) and 13th in the 100m breast (1:05.97).

In his junior year of high school, Lentine was runner-up in the 100 breast (56.26) at the 2020 Virginia Independent Schools Swimming and Diving State Championships. He was also 10th in the 200 IM (1:59.76), swam breast (26.23) on the 6th-place 200 medley relay, and led off (23.01) the 7th-place 200 free relay.

In November, he competed at the U.S. Open in Richmond. There, he came in 5th in the 200 breast (2:22.32) and 13th in the 100 breast (1:05.97). Since then, he has improved his times at both events. In December, he went 2:21.24 in the 200 at OLY Winter Invite and in January he dropped his 100 time to 1:05.16 at Pro Series Richmond.

In SCY, Lentine earned PBs in the 100/200 breast in December. At 18&U Winter Championships, he placed 3rd in both events with 55.77/2:00.64. The following week, he updated his PBs in the 100 back (54.87), 100 breast (55.43), 100 fly (54.54), and 200 IM (1:56.12) at the OLY Winter Invite.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:00.64

100 breast – 55.43

50 breast – 27.48

200 IM – 1:56.12

100 back – 54.87

100 fly – 54.54

50 free – 23.01

100 free – 49.91

200 free – 1:51.02

At Cincinnati, Lentine will suit up with diver Joey Basha and swimmers Erik Menchhofer and Quinton Cynor next fall. His best times would have scored for the Bearcats at the 2020 AAC Championships in the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast. He’ll overlap with Dalton Lillibridge and Spencer Sehlhorst (who scored in the 100 breast and 200 breast at AACs last year) and current freshman Jason Allen.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.