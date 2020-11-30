Y Nats A-Finalist Quinton Cynor Commits to Cincinnati for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quinton Cynor, a senior at Woodstock High School in Woodstock, Illinois has committed to swim at the University of Cincinnati in 2021-22.

“Many, many, many thanks to the entire coaching staff at the University of Cincinnati. It’s a great university with a great supportive coaching staff and a great swimming tradition. With this opportunity I will be able to pursue both my passions in the great State of Ohio; swimming fast and obtaining a master’s degree in Health Sciences (Physical Therapy, Athletic Training). Go Bearcats!”

Cynor has been through the wringer this year; his longtime swim team blew up in turmoil and the college team he was being recruited by was cut. Nonetheless, he came out of it on top, joining Kishwaukee YMCA/ DeKalb County Swim Team and making a verbal commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cynor represented the Woodstock North Co-op at last season’s 2020 Illinois High School Boys State Championships. He placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:37.47) and 5th in the 100 back (49.98), scoring all 22 points to land Woodstock North Co-op in 18th place in the team standings. Last summer, when he swam for Sage YMCA Piranhas, Cynor placed 3rd in the 200m free (1:55.15), 8th in the 400m free (4:07.96 in prelims), 11th in the 100m fly (56.97), and 14th in the 200m fly (2:09.32 in prelims), earning PBs in all four events. In April of that year he finaled in the 200y free (15th) and 200 fly (12th).

A Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and 100 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly, his best SCY times include:

100 free – 45.59

200 free – 1:37.47

500 free – 4:32.55

50 back – 22.80

100 back – 49.53

200 back – 1:50.64

100 fly – 49.87

200 fly – 1:50.29

200 IM – 1:51.95

Cincinnati came in 2nd at the 2020 AAC Championships, just 7 points behind conference champion East Carolina. Of the 4 teams at last years meet, two have since been cut: ECU and UConn. Still, Cynor would have made the A final of the 200 free, and the B finals of the 100/500 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly. He will join fellow class of 2025 commits Erik Menchhofer, Joey Basha, and Tyler Lentine in Cincinnati next fall.

He told SwimSwam: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Coach Zimmerman through this year’s unusual and sometimes challenging recruiting process. But, I knew I had to become a Bearcat after meeting with the entire Cincinnati coaching staff on zoom. What a dedicated group of professionals at a great University, all with a focus on fast swims, a great education and the success of their student-athletes. Thank you Coach Commons-DiSalle, Coach Zimmerman, Coach Ferreri and Coach Fortier. Juncta Juvant, Alta Petit!!”

