Daily Swim Coach Workout #291

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
5 x 200 @ 3:45 (Kick, Drill, Swim, Kick, Swim)
2 minute explanation of next set
9×50 @ 1:10 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]
1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick
1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick
2 minute explanation of next set
6×100 @ 1:30 w/ paddles freestyle
1×100 @ 3:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]
1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick
1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick
2 minute explanation of next set
9×25 @ :30 IM underwaters to 4th line and breakout focus [fly x3; back x3; breast double pullouts x3]
6×[email protected] 1:00 IM transitions [fly, back x2; back, breast x2, breast, free x2]
3×100 @ 1:45 IM transitions [as if doing 200 IM: 1)50fly/50 back 2)50ba/50br 3) 50br/50fr
1×200 @ 3:30 IM race pace (+/- :10 of fastest time)
1×200 @5:00 REC
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
fast x slow is # of kicks
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
