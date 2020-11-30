Daily Swim Coach Workout #291

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

5 x 200 @ 3:45 (Kick, Drill, Swim, Kick, Swim)

2 minute explanation of next set

9×50 @ 1:10 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]

1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick

1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick

2 minute explanation of next set

6×100 @ 1:30 w/ paddles freestyle

1×100 @ 3:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

9×50 @ 1:00 kick variable speed[1-3 @ 10 fast x10 slow, 4-6 @ 20×20, 7-9 @ 30×30]

1×75 @ 1:30 sprint kick

1×25 @ 1:00 REC kick

2 minute explanation of next set

9×25 @ :30 IM underwaters to 4th line and breakout focus [fly x3; back x3; breast double pullouts x3]

6×[email protected] 1:00 IM transitions [fly, back x2; back, breast x2, breast, free x2]

3×100 @ 1:45 IM transitions [as if doing 200 IM: 1)50fly/50 back 2)50ba/50br 3) 50br/50fr

1×200 @ 3:30 IM race pace (+/- :10 of fastest time)

1×200 @5:00 REC