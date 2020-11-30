Winter Juniors Qualifier Emily Ally (2021) Commits to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Emily Ally from Greensboro, North Carolina has committed to swim at the University of Pittsburgh in the class of 2025.

“I am extremely humbled to verbally announce my commitment to continue my swimming & academic career at the University of Pittsburgh. This past year has been unlike any other. I know this is the best decision for me because of the opportunity to swim under the tutelage of fantastic coaches, & the great group of ladies that I will have the privilege of training with, while pursuing my academic career. I’m truly excited to join the Pitt swim team! I would like to thank my mom & family, who are my biggest supporters, & who have unlocked the doors of possibilities, while providing every opportunity to make my future goals a reality. To my amazing coaches who saw my passion & challenged my resilience & grace, & to my teammates & friends along the way who provided their continued support. So excited for the next four years!! Go panthers💙💛!! #H2P”

Ally is a senior at Page High School; she swims year-round with Greensboro Community YMCA. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and a Futures qualifier in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. At the 2020 North Carolina High School 4A Championships, she placed 4th in the 50 free with 23.68 and qualified top-8 for the 100 back but was DQd in the final. At 2019 Winter Juniors East she competed in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. She added the 50 back and 50 fly to her repertoire at 2019 YMCA National Long Course Championships and finaled in the 50 free (12th), 50 back (4th), and 50 fly (9th). The meet produced PBs in the LCM 50 back (30.08), 100 back (1:06.45), and 50 fly (28.59). Many of her best times come from last December’s YOTA Arena Capital Classic. There, she placed 3rd in the 50 free, 7th in the 100 back, 4th in the 100 fly, and 4th in the 200 IM. She notched PBs in the 50/200 free, 50 back 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.37

100 free – 53.14

200 free – 1:57.61

50 back – 26.20

100 fly – 56.12

200 fly – 2:07.90

200 IM – 2:07.80

Ally will join Avery McFaddin, Beaux Hoffman, Janelle Schulz, Jess Vega, Jill Berger, Mia Sunseri, Sophie Knepper, Sydney Atkins, Sydney Rodriguez, and Tessa Mock in the Pitt women’s swimming and diving class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.