Backstroke Specialist Sydney Atkins Sends Verbal to University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh has received a verbal commitment from Sydney Atkins of Huntingtown, MD for the class of 2025. She swims year-round for the Naval Academy Aquatic Club. She shared the announcement on her Instagram page:

In February, Atkins picked up some new personal best times at the Maryland Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. She swam the 100, 200, and 500 free, the 100 and 200 back, the 100 fly, and the 200 and 400 IM, ending the meet with 7 best times. She made it back in the A-final of the 100 and 200 back, finishing 5th and 6th respectively. She swam in the B-final of the 200 and 400 IM and the 100 fly, and she competed in the C-final of the 200 and 500 free and the D-final of the 100 fly. Atkins’ 100 fly finals time of 57.00 earned her a 2019 Futures cut.

Atkins had already a Futures cut in the 200 meter back in the summer of 2019 at the VA Poseidon Long Course sprint meet. She earned the bronze medal for the event in finals, dropping 1.66 seconds from her prelims time for a new best time of 2:23.98. She also swam the 100 back, 100 and 200 fly, 200 and 400 IM, and the 100 and 400 free. She finished within the top 16 of each event, except the 100 free where she touched 23rd.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 27.18

100 back – 56.19

200 back – 2:02.80

100 fly – 57.00

400 IM – 4:27.87

Atkins will join the Pittsburgh Panthers beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Her commitment follows that of Winter Juniors qualifiers Sydney Rodriguez and Tessa Mock, Virginia HS 4A runner-up Sophie Knepper, YNats National champion Mia Sunseri, sprint specialist Avery McFaddin and Emily Ally.

