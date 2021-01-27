FL 1A State Champ Julian Smith Stays Local, Signs with Florida (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julian Smith of the Episcopal AmberJax is staying in-state with a commitment to the University of Florida for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Episcopal High School and joins UF’s class of 2025.

“I chose the University of Florida because of the unparalleled balance between academics and athletics, and to be surrounded by a team that is highly motivated and wants to get better.”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.41

100 free – 46.95

100 breast – 55.41

200 IM – 1:53.13

In November, racing at the Florida HS 1A State Championships, Smith won the state title in the 50 free (20.56) and placed fourth in the 100 breast (56.05). His prelims swims of 20.41 in the 50 free and 55.57 in the 100 breast were lifetime bests.

Since the pandemic hit, Smith has taken .99 off of his 50 free time and over 1.5 seconds off of his 100 breast.

Florida’s sprint breaststroke group is led by senior Dillon Hillis (51.2), while their sprint free group is led by juniors Kieran Smith (42.1) and Will Davis (19.2/43.3) and sophomore Eric Friese (19.3/43.5).

Smith joins Ben Cote, Peter Bretzmann, Macguire McDuff, David Fitch, Joaquin Gonzalez, Mason Laur, and Oskar Lindholm in Florida’s class of 2025.

