Two Ashland University Swimmers Charged with Felonies for Walmart Thefts, Plead Not Guilty

A pair of freshman swimmers at Ashland University, an NCAA Division II school in Ashland, Ohio, have been charged with felonies for theft, according to Ashland County Court documents.

Emily O’Brien and Nina Nephew, both 18, allegedly stole more than $1,100 in merchandise from a local Walmart.

Ashland County prosecutor Chris Tunnell says that Walmart security identified them in the store on January 7 with $146 in merchandise. He says that three days earlier, the store’s loss prevention department determined that they stole “north of $1,100” in merchandise, and then admitted it to officers on January 7th.

In Ohio, theft is a felony if the value of the property stolen is more than $1,000. Both women have been charged with fifth-degree felonies.

He says that the two admitted to stealing merchandise on previous occasions and that they were doing it because their friends had also stolen from the store without being caught.

The allegedly stolen merchandise was recovered from O’Brien’s and Nephew’s dorm rooms by the Ashland Police Department.

Both women pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $3,000 and both were bailed out of jail. As part of the bond conditions, they were directed not to have any contact with each other or with Ashland Walmart.

According to Tunnell, the university is investigating which other friends also stole from the Walmart.

Ashland University declined to comment on the charges.

Ashland University’s swim team has only one second semester dual meet scheduled, a January 19 showdown with Mount Union on the Eagles’ senior day.

The team, including O’Brien and Nephew, last raced at the mid-season Miami University Invite. There, O’Brien was 24th in the 1650 free in 19:15.04 and 40th in the 500 free in 5:43.23, while Nephew finished 25th in the 1650 free in 19:20.22 and 37th in the 500 in 5:38.08.

They are the team’s leaders in the 1650 free this season, and two of only three on the roster who have raced it.

The Ashland men finished 2nd out of 9 teams and the Ashland women 3rd out of 10 teams at the 2023 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championships last season.