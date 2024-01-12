Cleveland State Cruises To Sweep of Canisius

Cleveland State vs Canisius

January 11, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Cleveland State Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the second straight day, Cleveland State won a home dual meet as the Green and White upended Canisius, 179-108

The Vikings opened the afternoon with a win in the 200-medley relay as Audrey Butcher, Ella Ciez, Madison Taker, and Ana Sofia Sousa clocked a 1:48.65.

Grace Chelf won the 50-yard freestyle (24.10) and 100-yard freestyle (52.83).

Audrey Butcher won the 100-yard butterfly (58.83) and 100-yard backstroke (58.87).

Ella Ciez took the top spot in the 50-yard breaststroke (30.49) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.87).

Kayla Brock won both distance events on the day; 1000-yard freestyle (10:48.18) and 500-yard freestyle (5:14.94).

In the 50-yard butterfly, Haley Palmer touched first with a time of 26.64.

In diving, Brooke Eichel won 1m (257.18) and 3m (226.58).

The Green and White capped off the day with a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay as Grace Chelf, Alaina Brown, Haley Palmer, and Ana Sofia Sousa clocked a 3:27.89.

The Vikings conclude their busy week with a double dual tomorrow at Kenyon along with Oberlin. The meet starts at noon.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the second straight day, Cleveland State won a home dual meet as the Green and White upended Canisius, 205-75.

The Vikings opened the afternoon with a win in the 200-medley relay as Paddy Johnston, Tyler Schultze, Kenny Thomas, and Josh Merchbaker finished in 1:30.99.

Connor Green won the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.35) and 100-yard freestyle (46.86).

Paddy Johnston claimed the 50-yard freestyle (20.58) and 50-yard butterfly (22.48).

In the freestyle distance events, Jackson Nester won the 1000-yard freestyle with a 9:42.60 and Daniel Lyngaas won the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:45.28.

Josh Merchbaker won the 50-yard backstroke with a 23.32 and Tyler Schultze took home the 50-yard breaststroke with a 26.43.

Thomas Lundin claimed the 100-yard butterfly with a 50.65 and Blake Fry won the 100-yard breaststroke with a 58.72.

In the final individual race of the day, the 400-yard IM, Nester registered a winning time of 4:00.66.

In diving, James Wolf scored 299.03 in 1m and 302.25 in 3m.

The Green and White capped off the day by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay as Kenny Thomas, Josh Merchbaker, Connor Green, and Paddy Johnston finished in 3:06.74.

The Vikings conclude their busy week with a double dual tomorrow at Kenyon along with Oberlin. The meet starts at noon.

Courtesy: Canisius Athletics

Senior Jordan O’Connor and freshman Evie Leighton each took a pair of top-two finishes as the Canisius men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the new year with a dual-meet against Cleveland State Thursday afternoon in collegiate swimming in diving action at the Busbey Natatorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Vikings took the victory over the Golden Griffins on both men’s and women’s sides of the meet, earning a 205-75 win for the men and a 179-108 victory for the women.

As team captain, O’Connor led the women’s team with a victory in the 50 freestyle (27.43) and a second-place finish in the 100 free (54.08). O’Connor also swam with the second-place 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams, who posted times of 3:40.14 and 1:49.04, respectively.

Leighton kept pace with her veteran counterpart, competing alongside O’Connor in the relays while also placing first in the 200 freestyle (1:56.17) and second in the 500 free (5:19.09).

Junior Brenna Mclaughlin also had a strong day in the water for the Griffs, touching the wall first in the 400 IM (4:37.39) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.47) behind freshman SaraJo Gardner (1:01.04), who finished second.

On the men’s side, freshman Marin de Villard won the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.62 and claimed third in the 200 free (1:45.52). Freshman Tom McCabe had a productive day in the water, placing second in the 500 free with a personal-best time of 4:43.08.

Other notable times come from freshman Andi Mackey , who finished second in the women’s 1000 free (10:59.58) and a second-place time sophomore Sam Vidal in the 100 breaststroke (58.83).

UP NEXT

Canisius returns to action Saturday for a dual meet against John Carroll. The final home meet of the season is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the Burt Flickinger Center in Downtown Buffalo. Prior to the meet, Canisius will honor its eight graduating student-athletes as part of its Senior Day ceremony.