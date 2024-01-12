SwimSwam Pulse: 55.2% Pick 2011 Worlds 200 IM As Favorite Phelps/Lochte Showdown

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers what, in their minds, was the most memorable battle between Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte:

Question: What was your favorite Phelps/Lochte showdown?

RESULTS

2011 Worlds 200 IM – 55.2%

55.2% 2008 Trials 400 IM – 19.1%

19.1% 2012 Olympic 200 IM – 14.8%

14.8% 2011 Worlds 200 FR – 5.1%

5.1% 2016 Trials 200 IM – 3.7%

3.7% Other – 1.4%

– 1.4% 2007 Worlds 200 IM – 0.5%

0.5% 2006 Pan Pacs 200 IM – 0.2%

The greatest competitive rivalry in swimming’s modern era, Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte have had many memorable battles over the years.

The two legendary figures went head-to-head at nearly every major domestic and international meet from 2004 to 2016, save Phelps’ brief retirement in 2013 and the suspension that left him out of the World Championships in 2015. Their specialties, although not exactly the same, always resulted in them clashing in the medley events, and sometimes the 200 free (or even 100 fly, and many wish we got to see them race more backstroke head-to-head).

When asked what their favorite showdown between the two was, 55.2 percent of SwimSwam readers went with the 200 IM at the 2011 World Championships, which is fitting on several levels.

For one, that race produced the current world record, Lochte’s 1:54.00, and Phelps’ personal best time, 1:54.16, in the event the two clashed in the most.

They had some great races in the 400 IM, and a few that stand out in the 200 free, but unlike those two events, neither ever strayed from the 200 IM at any point in their career. They went 1-2 in the event at the Athens Olympics in 2004, and then 12 years later, were racing in the Olympic final in Rio.

At the 2011 Worlds in Shanghai, which would have to be regarded as the best meet of Lochte’s career, they were never separated by more than three-tenths of a second. Phelps led by .06 at the 50, Lochte was up by 19 one-hundredths at the 100, and then extended it to 29 one-hundredths at the final turn.

Phelps made up a little bit of ground on the free, but it wasn’t enough, touching 16 one-hundredths back of Lochte. Their dominance over the rest of the field is on full display here:

The bronze medalist, the great Laszlo Cseh, was more than three and a half seconds back.

Lochte’s world record is still on the books to this day.

Race video:

Taking second in the poll was the 400 IM at the 2008 Olympic Trials, where Lochte took a giant leap forward and really challenged Phelps in the event after Phelps won the 2007 world title by more than three and a half seconds.

Lochte clearly made big improvements in both endurance and breaststroke from March of 2007 to June of 2008, and ended up pushing Phelps to a new world record of 4:05.25, nearly a full second under his winning time from Melbourne (4:06.22). Lochte dropped more than three and a half seconds from his lifetime best (4:09.74) in 4:06.08, dipping under the former world record.

Race video:

The other race that picked up a big chunk of votes was the 200 IM at the 2012 Olympics, which was the tightest battle they ever had in Olympic competition.

In 2008, Lochte was off form in the 400 IM and fatigued from the 200 back in the 200 IM. In 2016, Lochte was well off form in the 200 IM. In the 400 IM in 2012, Phelps was well off form.

But in London, despite Lochte having raced the 200 back earlier in the session, the 200 IM was close. Phelps really attacked the backstroke to establish a lead, and he never relinquished it, but Lochte was in the fight the whole way.

Race video:

The 200 free at the 2011 World Championships was next up with just over five percent of votes. That race was exceptional beyond the Phelps/Lochte battle, as it also featured Paul Biedermann, who upset Phelps at the 2009 World Championships, Park Tae Hwan, who was the runner-up to Phelps at the 2007 Worlds and 2008 Olympics, and the upstart Yannick Agnel, who went on to win the 2012 Olympic gold medal.

All five swimmers broke 1:45, which was remarkable given that the event entered a dry spell in the following years and it became a rarity to see someone go 1:44.

Lochte won in 1:44.44, the fastest 200 free of his career, while Phelps pulled out the silver medal in 1:44.79, out-touching Biedermann (1:44.88) who had stunned the world with his super-suited 1:42.00 world record two years earlier. Park (1:44.92) and Angel (1:44.99) were close behind.

Lochte’s third 50 was something to see.

Race video:

Trailing in the poll was the 200 IM at the 2016 Olympic Trials, their last showdown on U.S. soil, while the 200 IM at the 2006 Pan Pacs and 2007 Worlds were both well back despite being decent races—the 2006 Pan Pacs, in particular, is underrated.

If you were one of the people who voted ‘Other’ in the poll, let us know your pick in the comments below.

