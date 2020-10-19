Toussaint Ties Dutch 50 Back Record In Opening Skins Round

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

After a third place finish in the individual event on Sunday, Kira Toussaint went almost a full second faster to tie her Dutch Record in the women’s 50 backstroke during the opening round of skins in Budapest.

Toussaint, representing the London Roar, clocked in at 25.75 in the first round, equalling the mark she set at the 2019 European Championships in Glasgow.

However, after her record-tying performance, the 26-year-old failed to advance to the final, placing third in the second round behind the DC Trident’s Linnea Mack (27.35) and London teammate Maria Kameneva (27.47) in 27.56.

Kameneva went on to win the final in 27.67.

The Roar were the squad that selected backstroke for the skins, earning the right to do so after winning the women’s 400 medley relay on day one (they also won the men’s and picked backstroke).

On Sunday, Toussaint was well off her best time in the individual event, placing third in 26.60 behind Mack (26.30) and Kameneva (26.35).

During the ISL’s first match on Friday, Olivia Smoliga set a new American Record in the event: 25.74. That gave Smoliga the third-fastest swim ever, while Toussaint’s two efforts are now tied for fourth. Overall, Toussaint has cracked 26 seconds four times.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 50m Backstroke (SCM)

Along with her skins swim, Toussaint also had a strong showing on day two in the women’s 100 back, winning by 1.3 seconds in 56.24.

Last season, Toussaint made one ISL appearance at the European Derby in London while competing for Iron, placing second in the 50 and 100 back.