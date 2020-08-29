Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tokyo Tourney: Hasegawa Now Japan’s #2 100 Fly Performer All-Time

2020 TOKYO SPECIAL SWIMMING TOURNAMENT

While competing on day 1 of the inaugural Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament, 20-year-old Suzuka Hasegawa wowed the virtual crowd with a lifetime best in the women’s 100m fly.

Touching the wall in a speedy time of 57.49, Hasegawa not only beat the field by over one and a half seconds, but the Tokyo-based swimmer also knocked nearly a second off of her own previous PB of 58.39. That result was logged in May of last year in Australia at the Sydney Open.

Flash forward to tonight and Hasegawa splits of 27.06/30.43 gave her the performance of her life, with her 57.49 rocketing her up to slot #2 among Japan’s all-time female performers in this event. She now bypasses the likes of Yui Ohashi and Ai Soma to sit only behind Rikako Ikee. Ikee owns the Japanese national record of 56.08.

Top 5 Japanese Female LCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time

  1. Rikako Ikee – 56.08, 2018
  2. Suzuka Hasegawa – 57.49, 2020
  3. Yuka Kato – 57.77, 2012
  4. Yui Ohashi – 57.83, 2019
  5. Ai Soma – 58.03, 2018

In the rankings for this season, Hasegawa now finds herself 9th worldwide.

2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 100 FLY

EmmaAUS
McKeon
03/13
56.36
2Sarah
Sjostrom		SWE56.7101/24
3Anastasia
Shkudrai		BLR56.9507/16
4Maggie
MacNeil		CAN57.2612/08
5Kelsi
Dahlia		USA57.3303/06
6Regan
Smith		USA57.3403/06
7Yufei
Zhang		CHN57.4108/10
8Torri
Huske		USA57.4812/06
9Amanda
Kendall		USA57.6501/17
10Arina
Surkova		RUS57.7811/03
View Top 26»

Hasegawa raced this women’s 100m fly event last year at the FINA World Aquatic Championships but was rendered outside of the top 16 after hitting a time of 58.71 in the heats.

In historically her better event, the 200m fly, Hasegawa missed out on the Gwangju final by .16.


											
										

				


									
