Cool Down Your Hot Swimming Pool With The Watercannon Portable Aerator

Coaches and swimmers know that training in hot pool water leads to overheating and exhaustion. The warmer the water, the less heat dissipated from the body.

Another risk of swimming in hot water is the loss of electrolytes. Good hydration and electrolyte balance are critical for nerve and muscle function.

The Watercannon portable aerator solves the problem of hot swimming pool water. It uses the natural process of aeration found in ocean waves, river rapids, and waterfalls to cool your pool. It reduces hot pool water temperatures and adds fresh oxygen to the water. This safe, healthy process is an enjoyable way to control water temperatures. Running the Watercannon 8-12 hours a night will cool the average pool 10-12 degrees.

Download our Pool Water Temperature Guidelines for more information.

Portable and easy to use, the Watercannon is a valuable addition to your pool. It comes complete and sets up in minutes. Lead time is 1-2 days. Both the Watercannon 1.5 and the Watercannon 3.0 ship via UPS.

With more than 33 years of experience cooling commercial swimming pools, Living Waters Aeration is dedicated to cooling your swimming pool water. We pride ourselves on great products and quick deliveries. We are not a big distributor with thousands of items. We only sell swimming pool aerators.

OUR STORY

The idea for Living Waters Aeration began in 1957 on a hot, humid summer day. It was the perfect kind of day to get into the pool and cool off. But the pool was not cool. The hot water was not inviting. It felt like bath water.

The ice man would come every few days and somehow he was convinced to add 100 pound blocks of ice to the pool. As we know today, ice does not cool off swimming pool water and can be a dangerous thing to put into a pool. There had to be something to cool pool water safer and faster.

This was the genesis of a great idea. A prototype was assembled. It was tinkered with and tested and became the first swimming pool aerator. It was a memorable source of fun and refreshment on those hot summer days.

In 1987 Living Waters Aeration began building and testing a new version of the swimming pool aerator in Palm Springs, California. The Watercannon was in production and cooling pools all over the world.

Over the past 33 years we’ve had great success selling to all types of facilities in the U.S. and overseas: country clubs, swim teams, athletic clubs, water parks, colleges, universities, high schools, YMCAs and parks & recreation departments.

We are still a small company dedicated to cooling swimming pool water and making swimmers happy. We look forward to talking to you about cooling your pool water.



