2020 Tokyo Special Swimming Tourney: Ikee Among Ones To Watch

2020 TOKYO SPECIAL SWIMMING TOURNAMENT

Saturday, August 29th & Sunday, August 30th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre

LCM (50m)

Timed Finals

Entries (in Japanese)

As with most of the swimming community, Japanese swimmers have been void of racing opportunities for quite some time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nation’s key Olympic qualifying event, the Japan Swim, was originally slated for April but was canceled upon the announcement that the 2020 Olympic Games would be postponed to 2021.

There have been prefectural-level meets taking place recently, including the Niigata Summer Club Challange, which saw Naoki Mizunuma posted Japan’s 4th fastest 100m fly performance ever with his 51.26 stunner.

But we now have another meet on the short horizon, as the Tokyo Special Swimming Tournament gest underway this weekend with some big names on the docket.

The meet is a special production of the Tokyo Swimming Association to give swimmers an opportunity to compete after lost meets and practices due to the coronavirus pandemic. Multi-Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Kitajima, now Chairman of the Tokyo Swimming Association, says of the meet, “I want children and seniors to have peace of mind with proper guidelines” in terms of controlling as much of the health and safety of the environment at the meet as possible.

Top Swimmers to Watch: