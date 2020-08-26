Dolfin Swim of the Week: Guilherme Costa’s 7:39 in 800 SCM Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Brazilian 21-year-old distance swimmer Guilherme Costa unofficially broke the South American record last week in a practice time trial of the 800 short course meter free. Costa crushed his previous best time of 7:45.29, going 7:39.84. That makes him (unofficially, of course) the fastest South American ever by almost three seconds.

Costa’s time would crack the top 10 in the world this season, if it were official. Costa is a fast riser who would likely have been contending for Olympic medals in distance free this month if the Olympics were still on schedule. Now, Costa gets one more year to hone his improvements before seeking what would be his first-ever Olympic medal in Tokyo next summer.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.