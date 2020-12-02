Tokyo To Admit ‘Large-Scale’ Of Visitors With Possible Healthcare Mandate

Asian media is reporting that the nation of Japan, host of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will aim at admitting ‘large-scale’ numbers of overseas visitors for the Games. Visitors will reportedly be welcomed without mandatory vaccinations or quarantines, provided tourists submit negative coronavirus test results, as well as download smartphone tracking apps upon arrival. (Nikkei Business Daily)

However, Kyodo News also reported this week that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering making private health insurance compulsory for Tokyo 2020 visitors in addition to testing negative for COVID-19. The proposal has been made due to the fact that the Japanese population is currently having to bear the financial cost of treating overseas visitors.

Per our report this past September, as a means to control the coronavirus pandemic, the nation of Japan currently has entry restrictions placed on 159 countries and regions. However, The Japan Times said 2 at the time that exceptions will be granted to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, with the individuals ‘expected to monitor their own health and test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of leaving their own country.’