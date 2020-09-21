Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Japan Looks To Ease Entry Restrictions On Olympic Athletes

Athletes competing at the postponed 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will most likely be exempt from Japan‘s entry restrictions currently in place, according to Asian media.

As a means to control the coronavirus pandemic, the nation of Japan currently has entry restrictions placed on 159 countries and regions. However, The Japan Times says that exceptions will be granted to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, with the individuals ‘expected to monitor their own health and test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of leaving their own country.’

Athletes will be tested again upon entering Japan and will have movements monitored and restricted upon arrival in the nation set to host the Games in July 2021.

The Japan Times also reports that the government is looking at a similar system for athletes at the Games next summer. Athletes will be able to practice or compete in the 14-day quarantine period after arrival, but their movements will be limited to accommodation and venues specific to training and competing in their specific sports, in accordance with travel plans submitted to authorities in advance.

