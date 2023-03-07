Three Swimmers Improve Upon NCAA Chances at Pac-12 Invite

Men’s Pac-12 Invite

March 5, 2023

SCY (25 yards)

Federal Way, WA

Teams participating: Stanford, Utah, Cal, UNLV, USC, Cal Baptist, Arizona

The Pac-12 men’s meet concludes the conference championship season and selections come out Wednesday, March 8th. This means that it is hard for the teams to attend a “last chance” meet a week after their conference meet. This meet, the Pac-12 Invite, occurred Sunday, the day after the official Pac-12 Championships concluded. These swims allow swimmers to improve their chances of qualifying for NCAAs.

Stanford’s Joshua Zuchowski swam a personal best time of 1:40.47 in the 200 back which now places him at #30 in the country. Around 28-32 men earn an individual NCAA qualification every year so it is hard to guarantee that Zuchowski earns a spot, but he definitely improved upon his chances. His previous season best of 1:40.68 which he swam at Pac-12s a day prior would have placed him at #35 in the NCAA this year, so even with a .21 second drop, his chances greatly increase.

Also improving his chances of making NCAAs was fellow Stanford teammate Andres Dupont who swam a 42.17 in the 100 free. Dupont swam a personal best of 42.29 in finals of Pac-12s. His time from Pac-12s would have sat at #33 in the country, but he now sits tied for 29th. Both Dupont and Zuchowski are Stanford freshmen.

USC’s Artem Selin splashed and dashed in the 50 free swimming a 19.16 to place him at #29 in the NCAA this season. Selin went a 19.41 during the event at Pac-12s before time trialing and going a 19.29. His time from time trials would have placed him at #35 in the NCAA this season. Selin went to NCAAs in the 50 free last year for USC where he finished 34th in prelims.

Other event winners: