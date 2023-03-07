Three Swimmers Improve Upon NCAA Chances at Pac-12 Invite

Men’s Pac-12 Invite
- March 5, 2023
- SCY (25 yards)
- Federal Way, WA
- Teams participating: Stanford, Utah, Cal, UNLV, USC, Cal Baptist, Arizona
The Pac-12 men’s meet concludes the conference championship season and selections come out Wednesday, March 8th. This means that it is hard for the teams to attend a “last chance” meet a week after their conference meet. This meet, the Pac-12 Invite, occurred Sunday, the day after the official Pac-12 Championships concluded. These swims allow swimmers to improve their chances of qualifying for NCAAs.
Stanford’s Joshua Zuchowski swam a personal best time of 1:40.47 in the 200 back which now places him at #30 in the country. Around 28-32 men earn an individual NCAA qualification every year so it is hard to guarantee that Zuchowski earns a spot, but he definitely improved upon his chances. His previous season best of 1:40.68 which he swam at Pac-12s a day prior would have placed him at #35 in the NCAA this year, so even with a .21 second drop, his chances greatly increase.
Also improving his chances of making NCAAs was fellow Stanford teammate Andres Dupont who swam a 42.17 in the 100 free. Dupont swam a personal best of 42.29 in finals of Pac-12s. His time from Pac-12s would have sat at #33 in the country, but he now sits tied for 29th. Both Dupont and Zuchowski are Stanford freshmen.
USC’s Artem Selin splashed and dashed in the 50 free swimming a 19.16 to place him at #29 in the NCAA this season. Selin went a 19.41 during the event at Pac-12s before time trialing and going a 19.29. His time from time trials would have placed him at #35 in the NCAA this season. Selin went to NCAAs in the 50 free last year for USC where he finished 34th in prelims.
Other event winners:
- Luke Rodarte of Cal swam a 52.46 in the 100 breast just off his 52.07 from time trials at Pac-12s. His 52.07 has him at #43 in the NCAA this season
- Preston Forst of Stanford swam a 1:45.16 in the 200 fly. Forst currently sits at #30 in the NCAA this season in the 500 free
- Arizona’s Hunter Ingram won the 100 fly in a 46.43 just off his best of 46.13.
Did Robin Hanson try to improve his 200 free time?
Judging by this link, he did not:
https://www.swimcloud.com/results/264826/
Also judging by swimcloud he’s at 35 in the 200 free. Remove Marchand and Foster, that’s 33. Is there someone else ahead of him that won’t swim it?
Probably Minakov as well
Gal Cohen Groumi might be another
Sorry, another who’s ahead, that won’t swim the individual