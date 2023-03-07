Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FAU’s Max Ahumada Breaks Chilean Record in 100 Backstroke at PSS – Ft Lauderdale

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Florida Atlantic University junior Maximiliano Ahumada broke his own Chilean National Record this weekend at the Pro Swim Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ahumada swam 57.34 which cut four-tenths of a second off his previous National Record fo 57.75. That swim was done in April 2019 at a Pro Swim Series meet in Richmond, Virginia, while training with the Gator Swim Club in Florida.

Splits Comparison:

Ahumada Ahumada
New Chilean Record
Old Chilean Record
50m 27.78 28.15
100m 29.56 29.59
Final Time 57.34 57.75

Ahumada broke the record in prelims on Saturday before swimming 57.79 in the B Final to place 15th overall.

The World Aquatics “B” standard for the 2023 World Championships in 55.92.

Ahumada is currently a junior who spent his freshman season at Grand Canyon University before transferring to FAU. He is a native of Santiago, Chile

At the CCSA Championships two weeks ago, he finished 7th in the 100 yard backstroke in 49.51.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!