Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After Forced Reset, Abbey Weitzeil is Swimming Better Than Ever

Comments: 3

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Through the Knoxville and Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swims, Abbey Weitzeil has 6 wins, taking the 50 free, 100 free, and 50 fly at both. After a forced reset in the fall (due in part to her coach Teri McKeever being put on leave), the Cal postgrad is swimming better than ever, hitting season bests of 53.3 and 24.4 in Florida this past weekend.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eddie
29 seconds ago

Glad you made a post about this – I’m really excited to see what she does this summer

0
0
Reply
Sherry Smit
29 minutes ago

This really shows how bad of a coach Terri was. Glad Abbey is back and getting better.

7
-3
Reply
Zippo
49 minutes ago

Weitzel, R. Smith, and Macintosh are swimming fast.

5
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!