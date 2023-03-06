After Forced Reset, Abbey Weitzeil is Swimming Better Than Ever

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Through the Knoxville and Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swims, Abbey Weitzeil has 6 wins, taking the 50 free, 100 free, and 50 fly at both. After a forced reset in the fall (due in part to her coach Teri McKeever being put on leave), the Cal postgrad is swimming better than ever, hitting season bests of 53.3 and 24.4 in Florida this past weekend.
Glad you made a post about this – I’m really excited to see what she does this summer
This really shows how bad of a coach Terri was. Glad Abbey is back and getting better.
Weitzel, R. Smith, and Macintosh are swimming fast.