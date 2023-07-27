Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

This Australian Relay SHATTERED The World Record… and They Could Have Gone Faster

Comments: 3

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Let’s start with this: I’m not calling the Australian 800 free relay that broke the world record by nearly two seconds a bad swim – quite the opposite. I’m amazed that the Australian women put together such a seemingly perfect swim. And yet, some of them didn’t even swim their best times, meaning that in theory, that world record could be even faster in the very near future.

Notably, Mollie O’Callaghan broke the world record last night in the 200 free (1:52.85). Tonight, she led off the AUS relay in 1:53.66, a sensational swim in itself (slotting in at the #9 performance all-time). But that’s .81 difference. Interestingly, this seems to be a trend in the women’s 800 free relay at major international meets.

For at least the last 15 or so years, the women’s 200 free has come before the women’s 800 free relay in world championship and Olympic lineups, often seeing the 200 free final coming the night before the 800 free relay. As such, we often see many of the top performers in that 200 free final swim slower times in the 800 free relay. It’s not rocket science. It’s just hard to swim multiple high-level 200 freestyles in succession, an event that is right in the middle of aerobic and anaerobic energy systems.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games where Australia broke the world record in 7:39.29, the 200 free was on Day 1 of the meet while the 800 free relay was on Day 3. I think it would be really interesting to see Australia swim the women’s 800 free relay on Day 1 or 2 of a meet, before the 200 free is swam. We saw how this impacted the 800 free relay at the NCAA level with new NCAA records on the men’s side nearly every year and consistently faster results on the women’s side (women’s record has been the same since 2018 because Stanford went videogame mode).

What do we think AUS (or any other team) could go if this relay was earlier in the meet?

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hannah
5 minutes ago

Imagine this relay with McKeon in her best 200 free form.

0
0
Reply
David S
18 minutes ago

It’s best to break it in increments, seeing that’s it’s 30k for breaking records.

0
0
Reply
Moving Mark
29 minutes ago

Way better looking than the Americans too!

5
-3
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!