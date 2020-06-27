The Trials That Would Have Been: All The Stars Are Out For Incredible Day 7

It’s a bittersweet week. While the world, and by extension the sport of swimming, is starting to emerge from weeks of pandemic-related shutdown, we also face the absence of the season that would-have-been. With U.S. Olympic Trials originally scheduled for this week, we’re taking a day-by-day trip into the hypothetical, analyzing the events that would have happened each day, along with our predictions of how the Olympic roster would have formed, had the season not been halted in the pandemic.

These won’t be full-length previews, and won’t be exhaustive in naming every top contender for the U.S. Olympic team. Our picks will be what we expected to happen in June of 2020, had the season not been shut down at all amid the pandemic. Our 2021 predictions will almost certainly be different when we get closer to the Trials themselves. Feel free to add your own predictions – for both the 2020 Trials and the rescheduled Trials in 2021 – in the comments.

Men’s 100 fly final

Caeleb Dressel‘s 100 fly has always seemed to perform slightly better than his 100 free when he’s not fully rested. That holds up today, as Dressel blasts a 50.2 to erase a 2009 Michael Phelps U.S. Open record. With a 50 free semifinal coming up later in the session, fans are buzzing about just how much Dressel was holding back in this first swim.

His former Florida teammate Maxime Rooney, now training out of Texas after a huge senior year in the NCAA, joins him in the 50-points for the second Olympic spot in the only men’s final tonight.

Women’s 200 back final

If last summer was the breakout for Regan Smith, you could call this week her coronation. After an absurd 56.9 in the 100 back, Smith goes 2:02.8 in the 200 back, her second world record of the week. It’s been an incredible rise for Smith, who was 2:07.1 back in 2017, 2:06.4 the next year to earn a Worlds bid, then 2:03.3 last summer at Worlds.

Kathleen Baker had a bit of a disappointing showing in this event at 2019 Worlds, getting clipped out of contention in the semifinals. But she challenged her career-best with an in-season 2:06.4 at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series in early 2020 and parlays a season of good health into another Olympic berth with a solid second behind Smith.

Women’s 800 free final

What a whirlwind session of Team USA’s biggest stars. Katie Ledecky is the third world record-holder to lead an event on day 7. There’s really no reason for Ledecky to put the pedal to the metal here, but she cruises a pretty easy 8:13 and now owns the 23 fastest swims in history in this event. If she can best the former world record (8:14.10 by Rebecca Adlington in 2008) in both of her swims in Tokyo, Ledecky could own the entire top 25 performances in history list.

Leah Smith takes second, though 1500 free qualifier Erica Sullivan makes it more of a race than we expected.

Other events today:

Men’s 50 free semifinal – In the second half of his double, Caeleb Dressel wins a semifinal in a smooth 21.5. But his 17-18 NAG record is also under threat, as 18-year-old David Curtiss goes 21.7.

wins a semifinal in a smooth 21.5. But his 17-18 NAG record is also under threat, as 18-year-old David Curtiss goes 21.7. Women’s 50 free semifinal – Same story on the women’s side: Simone Manuel looks unstoppable with a pair of 24-lows in heats and semis. But Gretchen Walsh breaks Manuels’ 17-18 NAG record of 24.56.

