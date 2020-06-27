Khalil Fonder Transfers to Virginia Tech from ASU

Four months after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Khalil Fonder has announced he will be swimming at Virginia Tech beginning next fall. Fonder graduated from William Byrd High School in Vinton, Virginia before heading to Arizona State in the fall of 2018. As a freshman he competed at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships in the 100 fly and 100 back, placing 8th and 14th, respectively. He went on to swim for the Sun Devils at 2019 NCAAs in prelims on the 200 and 400 medley relays. He swam fly on both, going splits of 20.51 and 46.64. Fonder swam the first half of his sophomore season but didn’t compete for ASU after January 2020.
Fonder will return to his home state where he was an 8-time VHSL state champion in the 100 fly and 100 back from 2015-18 and where he set the VHSL records in the 100 fly and 100 back in 2018. He will follow in the footsteps of his sisters, Jamie Hill, who was an athlete at Virginia Tech for four years, and Kyndal Terrel, who was an athlete at Radford University.
Top SCY times:
- 50 Free – 20.34 (20.26 relay split)
- 100 Free – 43.85
- 100 Fly – 46.15
- 100 Back – 46.88
- 200 Back – 1:45.88
Fonder’s best times would have scored for the H2Okies at 2020 ACC Men’s Championships in the A final of the 100 fly, B final of the 100 back, and C finals of the 100 free and 200 back. It took 20.00 to make it back in the 50 free.
“I could not be happier to have the caliber of swimmer like Khalil Fonder join the Hokie Family. After speaking with and getting to know him, I believe he will have a positive impact on our team not just in the water but as a person. Our team has been taking steady and good steps towards competing with the best in the country and now with Khalil being a Hokie we just took a big jump forward. It is exciting times for the Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving program!” -Sergio Lopez Miro
