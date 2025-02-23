The Repeat 3-Peat: Virginia Women Win 6th Straight ACC Title in Swimming & Diving!

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
The Virginia Cavaliers women’s swimming & diving team wrapped up their 6th consecutive ACC title on Saturday, extending the dynasty in typically-dominant fashion. They placed 310.5 points ahead of the runners-up from Stanford, which trails only 2024 as the largest margin of the streak.
This moves the Cavalier women to 21 total titles, five more than their closest rival North Carolina. This version of the team still has a ways to go to catch up to the longest ACC title streak in women’s swimming & diving, which Virginia achieved from 2008 through 2016 (nine consecutive)