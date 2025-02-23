Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Repeat 3-Peat: Virginia Women Win 6th Straight ACC Title in Swimming & Diving!

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 0

February 22nd, 2025 ACC, College, News

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s swimming & diving team wrapped up their 6th consecutive ACC title on Saturday, extending the dynasty in typically-dominant fashion. They placed 310.5 points ahead of the runners-up from Stanford, which trails only 2024 as the largest margin of the streak.

This moves the Cavalier women to 21 total titles, five more than their closest rival North Carolina. This version of the team still has a ways to go to catch up to the longest ACC title streak in women’s swimming & diving, which Virginia achieved from 2008 through 2016 (nine consecutive)

Final Standings

  1. Virginia – 1451.5
  2. Stanford – 1141
  3. Louisville – 935.5
  4. California – 864
  5. North Carolina State – 787.5
  6. North Carolina – 781.5
  7. Florida State – 467
  8. Pittsburgh – 462
  9. VA Tech – 411.5
  10. Miami (Florida) – 387
  11. Duke – 376
  12. Notre Dame – 275
  13. Georgia Tech – 184
  14. Southern Methodist – 183.5
  15. Boston College – 103

The addition of new national powers from Stanford and Cal did little to damper the Cavaliers’ dominance. They won 13 out of 18 swimming events.

Virginia Event Winners:

Members of the ACC Championship Squad

The current seniors and 5th years end their collegiate careers without having ever not won an ACC Championship. This is a bit of an end of an era for Virginia, as the Walsh sisters both exhaust their eligibility at the end of this season. Along with Kate Douglass, they made up the trio that reshaped this Virginia women’s program into one of the most successful programs in the world.

The Cavaliers still return a number of stars next season to pursue title #7 under Todd DeSorbo, including international medalists Claire Curzan, Katie Grimes, and Leah Hayes.

But first it is on to the NCAA Championships, where the women will look for a 5th consecutive title – and enter as heavy favorites to do so.

Swimmer Class Points
Alena Lotterer Freshman
Anna Moesch Freshman 68
Bailey Hartman Freshman 42
Charlotte Wilson Freshman 36
Katie Christopherson Freshman 19
Katie Grimes Freshman 89
Leah Hayes Freshman 76
Cavan Gormsen Sophomore 70
Tess Howley Sophomore 56
Aimee Canny Junior 85
Carly Novelline Junior 45
Claire Curzan Junior 87
Emma Weber Junior 66.5
Sophia Knapp Junior 17
Zoe Skirboll Junior 46
Lizzie Kaye Senior 53
Ella Bathurst Senior 48
Gretchen Walsh Senior 96
Jessica Buntman Senior 25
Alex Walsh 5th Year 91
Maxine Parker 5th Year 38

