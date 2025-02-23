The Repeat 3-Peat: Virginia Women Win 6th Straight ACC Title in Swimming & Diving!

Virginia – 1451.5 Stanford – 1141 Louisville – 935.5 California – 864 North Carolina State – 787.5 North Carolina – 781.5 Florida State – 467 Pittsburgh – 462 VA Tech – 411.5 Miami (Florida) – 387 Duke – 376 Notre Dame – 275 Georgia Tech – 184 Southern Methodist – 183.5 Boston College – 103

The addition of new national powers from Stanford and Cal did little to damper the Cavaliers’ dominance. They won 13 out of 18 swimming events.

Virginia Event Winners:

Members of the ACC Championship Squad

The current seniors and 5th years end their collegiate careers without having ever not won an ACC Championship. This is a bit of an end of an era for Virginia, as the Walsh sisters both exhaust their eligibility at the end of this season. Along with Kate Douglass, they made up the trio that reshaped this Virginia women’s program into one of the most successful programs in the world.

The Cavaliers still return a number of stars next season to pursue title #7 under Todd DeSorbo, including international medalists Claire Curzan, Katie Grimes, and Leah Hayes.

But first it is on to the NCAA Championships, where the women will look for a 5th consecutive title – and enter as heavy favorites to do so.