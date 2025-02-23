Denver Continues to Lead Men’s and Women’s Standings After Day Three

2025 Summit League Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Iowa City, IA

Defending Champions: Denver women (11x); Denver men (10x)

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska-Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Indiana, St. Thomas

Women's Current Standings

Women’s Current Standings

Denver- 775 South Dakota- 507 Omaha- 412 St. Thomas- 286 Southern Indiana- 226 South Dakota State- 209 Eastern Illinois- 131

Men’s Current Standings

Denver- 616 South Dakota- 497.5 Omaha- 363 South Dakota State- 349.5 St. Thomas- 237 Southern Indiana- 186 Eastern Illinois- 144

Women’s Recap:

The Denver women are running away with the meet, sitting more than 200 points ahead of South Dakota with 775 points to South Dakota’s 507.

Danver won all but one event in the session with Mia Moulden winning the 100 fly in 54.36, just a tenth of a second ahead of 2nd place’s 54.47. Mina Ada Solaker followed her lead in the women’s 400 IM, finishing first at 4:13.75, earning an NCAA ‘B’ cut in the event. This was Solaker’s 3rd straight title in the event

Also in ‘B’ cut fashion, Ines Marin Alexandre won Denver’s third straight event, swimming 1:46.59 in the 200 freestyle, winning by three seconds, and coming in three tenths ahead of the ‘B’ cut time of 1:46.85. Jessica Maeda picked up Denver’s third ‘B’ cut of the session with her 1:00.83 in the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Omaha’s Hailey Matthews won the women’s 100 backstroke in 54.57, a two tenths drop from her best time.

Denver won the last two events of the meet with Savanna Berry taking the Diving event in 274.35, and their 400 Medley relay team of Alison Beay (55.12), Maeda (1:00.41), Mia Moulden (54.17), and Marin Alexendre (49.73) swimming 3:39.43 to win the event by two seconds over South Dakota.

Men’s Recap:

Denver stayed ahead of South Dakota in the team rankings, but the two teams almost split the events on Friday.

The first three events went to the Denver team. Brandon Champman won the men’s 100 fly in 47.10, five tenths ahead of the rest of the field.

Nicolas Morton won the 400 IM in 3:51.27, two seconds ahead of 2nd place teammate Noah Laird. This time ranks 5th in Summit League History.

Denver’s final event win went to Dylan Mes in 1:37.77. This was only two one-hundredths ahead of SDSU 2nd place finisher Cyprianos Denilson’s 1:37.79.

South Dakota State won two of the next three events. Nikolas Keuser won the 100 breast in 53.74, a four one-hundredth victory.

The 100 backstroke went to the University of South Dakota’s Joaquin Contreras-Fallco in 47.75, two tenths ahead of his teammate’s 2nd place finish. This was their first event win of the meet, but they went on one event later to win the 400 medley relay, thanks to a DQ on the Denver team. Their team of Contreras-Fallco (47.52), Jack Berdahl (53.07), Grant Wolner (48:15), and David Mayer (44.40) swam 3:13.53 in the event. This time was originally 2nd behind Denver’s 3:12.25, but due to Denver’s disqualification, they were promoted to first.