Pacific Men Win 5 of 6 Events on Day 3 of MPSF Championships

2025 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships

Team Scores after Day 3

WOMEN:

Pepperdine—620 San Diego—592.5 Pacific—487.5 Incarnate Word–331

MEN:

Pacific—219 Incarnate Word—188

Women’s Recap:

The Pepperdine women narrowly led the San Diego women going into the final day of the meet, scoring 620 points to San Diego’s 592.5.

Pepperdine won the first two events of the meet, starting with the 100 fly. Freshman Sophie Ware went 54.70, coming in a little over half a second of the rest of the field. This was also a little more than a half second drop from her previous best of 55.43 from February of 2023.

They also won the 400 IM with sophomore Ansley Halbach, who finished two seconds ahead of the 2nd place swimmer at 4:28.42. This was almost three seconds faster than her previous best of 4:31.00 from November of this year.

Pacific went on to win three of the next four events. Christina Agiomamitou, a freshman, went 1:51.19 to win the 200 freestyle, a best time by 8 tenths. Annelise Thomas won the 100 back at 55.77, a slight add from her 55.75. Finally, they won the 400 medley relay at 3:44.70. The team of Thomas (56.49), Paige Sondgeroth (1:02.76), Noemi Melendez (55.53), Alexia Ferguson (49.92) came in slightly under three seconds ahead of Incarnate Word’s 2nd place time of 3:47.31.

UIW won one women’s event, the 100 breast with Jada Ashfords’ 1:03.12, which was about a second drop. This was one of the closest events of the session, with 2nd place coming only two tenths behind at 1:03.33

Men’s Recap:

The men are only swimming ‘A’ finals at this meet, making it a fast session for them.

The Pacific team won all but one event, helping them stay in front of UIW going into the final day.

Freshman Javier Lopez-Gullien started them off strong with a win in the 100 fly at 46.87, about a second ahead of the field.

Mitchell Hopper took the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:36.24, a few tenth add form the 1:35.99 he went last March.

Junior Mattia Giurgevich won the 100 breast by less than two tenths of a second with his 53.39. 2nd place Spyros Kranias from Incarnate Word came in at 53.55. Giurgevich’s time was also four one-hundredths under the NCAA B cut standard of 53.43

Leland Baltazar won the 100 backstroke by a little over a second. He swam 48.66 in the event, which was a slight add from the 48.45 he swam at this meet last year.

The final event of the men’s meet also went to Pacific with the team of Baltazar (48.43), Giurgevich (53.07), Lopez-Guillen (47.08), and Hopper (43.35) went 3:11.93 to beat UIW by almost four seconds.

Incarnate Word did win one event, the men’s 400 IM with Panos Vlachogiannakos winning his 2nd straight title in the event at 3:48.71, just off the 3:48.59 he went at last year’s championships. He won the event by a little under eight seconds.