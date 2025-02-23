WATCH: Virginia Women Jump in the Pool After Winning ACC Team Title

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

The Virginia women won their 7th ACC Conference Championship under Todd DeSorbo tonight, scoring a total of 1,451.5 points throughout the course of the meet. They were led by Gretchen Walsh, who won all 3 of her individual events, and Alex Walsh, who won 2 of her individual events and became the most decorated swimmer in ACC history. The UVA women swept all 5 relays, setting NCAA records in both the 800 free and 400 medley relays.