WATCH: Virginia Women Jump in the Pool After Winning ACC Team Title

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
The Virginia women won their 7th ACC Conference Championship under Todd DeSorbo tonight, scoring a total of 1,451.5 points throughout the course of the meet. They were led by Gretchen Walsh, who won all 3 of her individual events, and Alex Walsh, who won 2 of her individual events and became the most decorated swimmer in ACC history. The UVA women swept all 5 relays, setting NCAA records in both the 800 free and 400 medley relays.