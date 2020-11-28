Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Official ISL Season 2 Crossword Puzzle Is Here

Think you know everything about the Budapest Bubble, the winners and losers, as well as the ins-and-outs of the teams who made it to the end? Now that the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2 has concluded, it’s time to put your knowledge of the athletes, events, and outcomes to the test in our SwimSwam ISL Season 2 Crossword.

As with our crosswords produced in the past, this one has a mix of both gimme-type clues, as well as those that will truly put your aquatic brainpower to the test. Do your best without looking up any of the answers – you can do this!

Try it out and let us know how you do in the comments. Also, don’t forget to challenge your teammates and family members to a time trial to see who can get to all-green first.

Instructions to complete online:

  • Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue
  • Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down
  • The active cell is highlighted in blue
  • Start typing in the word
  • Hit enter when you are done typing in the word
  • The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong
  • You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword and the arrow keys

Crossword Puzzle Maker

