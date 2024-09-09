The Hungry Swimmer: Coconut Curry Squash Soup

If you have the luck of swimming in an outdoor pool, you will likely encounter some chillier nights as we head into the fall season. This warming, nutritious, vitamin-packed soup is the perfect post-workout meal for a chilly fall night. Make a big pot of this soup at the start of your week and have a super quick and easy microwavable dinner waiting for you in the fridge.

Want something a little heartier? Pair this with half of your favorite sandwich at lunch. Or, enjoy the soup as a dinner side dish and serve it with roasted chicken and whole wheat rolls. You could also make something more akin to a chowder by adding cooked, cubed chicken and cooked, cubed sweet potatoes. Let me know in the comments below this recipe what you come up with!

Ingredients

1 butternut squash

1 acorn squash

(1) 14.5 oz. can of sliced carrots (drained)

(1) 13.5 oz can full fat coconut milk

2 cups broth or stock of choice (I used vegetable broth)

A few tablespoons of olive oil for roasting the squashes

1 Tbsp garlic salt

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions