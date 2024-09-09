Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Hungry Swimmer: Coconut Curry Squash Soup

by Sophia Vale

September 09th, 2024

If you have the luck of swimming in an outdoor pool, you will likely encounter some chillier nights as we head into the fall season. This warming, nutritious, vitamin-packed soup is the perfect post-workout meal for a chilly fall night. Make a big pot of this soup at the start of your week and have a super quick and easy microwavable dinner waiting for you in the fridge.

Want something a little heartier? Pair this with half of your favorite sandwich at lunch. Or, enjoy the soup as a dinner side dish and serve it with roasted chicken and whole wheat rolls. You could also make something more akin to a chowder by adding cooked, cubed chicken and cooked, cubed sweet potatoes. Let me know in the comments below this recipe what you come up with!

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash
  • 1 acorn squash
  • (1) 14.5 oz. can of sliced carrots (drained)
  • (1) 13.5 oz can full fat coconut milk
  • 2 cups broth or stock of choice (I used vegetable broth)
  • A few tablespoons of olive oil for roasting the squashes
  • 1 Tbsp garlic salt
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp curry powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ½ tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 375 degrees while you prepare the squash.
    • Using a large sharp knife, carefully cut off the ends of the butternut squash. Cut the entire squash in half lengthwise and remove the guts/seeds with a spoon.
    • Carefully cut the acorn squash in half lengthwise as well and remove the guts/seeds with a spoon (you don’t need to peel this one).
    • Place the squash on a baking sheet (inside facing up) lined with parchment paper or nonstick aluminum foil,
    • Drizzle the squash with olive oil and sprinkle with the tablespoon of garlic salt. Season with pepper as well (I used about 1 tsp).
  • Once the oven is preheated, roast the squash for approximately 40-45 minutes or until they are tender enough to pierce gently with a fork.
  • Remove the tray from the oven and allow the squash to cool enough to touch them.
  • Roughly chop the butternut squash and place in a large stock pot, crock pot or dutch oven.
  • Flip the acorn squash over so it is skin side up and smash it flat using a spoon, spatula or your hand if it is cool enough. Gently peel off the cooked outer skin. If it sticks a bet, you can run a spoon along the inside to make sure you remove as much squash as possible from the peel. Place all the acorn squash insides into the pot with the butternut squash.
  • Add your drained carrots, coconut milk and spices (cumin, curry, turmeric, paprika, coriander, garlic powder and onion powder) and stir to combine.
  • Allow these ingredients to boil (it won’t take long since the squash is still warm) and then reduce it to a simmer. Simmer for 5-10 minutes so everything combines well.
    • If you are using a crock pot, let everything sit longer until it comes to a simmer.
  • Remove the pot from the heat and use one of the following methods to smooth it out:
    • Pulse with an immersion blender
    • Allow the soup to cool (warm is fine, it doesn’t have to be room temp) and blend portions of it using any blender you have on hand.
    • Keep it rustic and just smash it up as well has you can using a potato masher or large spoon!
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve with crackers, sourdough or whole wheat bread.
  • Enjoy!

