Breaststroker Lucie Vasquez of France is set to join ASU in the spring of 2025

Lucie Vasquez of Es Massy Natation in France has announced her decision to swim for Arizona State University, and is set to join the Sun Devils in the spring of 2025.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University! A huge thank you to all the coaches, my family, and friends who have supported me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you! Ready to become a Sun Devil and take the next step in my academic and athletic journey! #ForksUp #SunDevils #ASU

Vasquez has a multitude of high-level national meets under her belt, and at the 2024 French Elite Championships (LCM) in June, she was a 3x finalist. She placed 3rd in the 100 breast, swimming a 1:08.83 personal best time to dip under 1:09 for the first time. Her previous best was a 1:09.52, which she set at this same meet in 2023. Vasquez also placed 3rd in the 200 breast, once again swimming a personal best time of 2:29.57 to break the 2:30 mark for the first time in her career. She wrapped up the meet by swimming a 32.04 in the 50 breast, which was good enough for 4th but just off her best of 32.03.

A few months prior, Vasquez swam at the 18th French Elite Championships, the short course edition of the meet, where she was a 2x champion and 5x finalist. Vasquez won gold in the 50 breast (31.04) and 100 breast (1:06.96), both of which she established new personal bests in. She went on to claim runner-up in the 200 breast (2:22.84), and place 7th and 8th, respectively, in the 100 IM (1:02.16) and 200 IM (2:15.85), to go 5/5 in new PBs.

Best times SCM (converted to SCY):

100 breast – 1:06.96 (1:00.98)

200 breast – 2:22.84 (2:10.01)

Best times LCM (converted to SCY):

100 breast – 1:08.83 (59.74)

200 breast – 2:29.57 (2:10.73)

200 free – 2:03.18 (1:48.66)

Vasquez will join the Sun Devil women, who were 5th at the 2024 PAC-12s. However, with the realignment of the Power 5 conferences, ASU has joined the Big 12 conference this fall, right as the defending Big 12 champions, Texas, start their first year in the SEC.

As a French native and thus compatriot of 4x Olympic Gold Medalist Leon Marchand, Vasquez has interestingly chosen ASU despite both Marchand and Bob Bowman, along with several other ASU pros, moving to Austin after Bowman took on the position of Director of Swimming & Diving at Texas. Herbie Behm has since been promoted to ASU’s head coach.

Vasquez will join the Sun Devils this coming spring, and help them make their debut at the Big 12 Championships. She owns converted best times that would have made the championship final in the breaststrokes at the 2024 meet—in fact, her 200 breast would have placed 4th while her 100 breast would have been 5th.

She is a huge pick-up for the Sun Devil women, as if she can replicate her converted times in the short course yards pool, she would have been on the cusp of earning a 2024 NCAA invite, where the cut off times were 59.75/2:09.55 in the 100/200 breast. In the 100 and 200 breast, ASU only had Zoe Summar, a current junior, earn an invite. Vasquez’s best converted times would have ranked 1st in the 100 and 2nd in the 200 breast on ASU’s roster last season.

Although she won’t be competing this fall, she will still be joining ASU’s class of 2028. Other members of the recruiting class include Canadian Jordan Gerber (free/IM), Payden Rafferty (back), Haiden Schoessel (sprint free), Ariel Beltran (IM), Kaelia Hughes (breast/free), Kaitlyn McMorrow (fly), Switzerland’s Julia Ullman (fly/free), and Brooke Larweth (sprint free). Despite Vasquez being the only pure breaststroker of the group, this class of 2028 will bring in a strong international group, with Ullman having a converted 100 fly time of 52.18 and Gerber’s 100 free PB converting to a 49.32.

