Texas A&M Battles SEC Rival LSU on Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host Southeastern Conference rival LSU at 11 a.m. dual meet on Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium. Admission is free.

Notables

The men’s team will be hosting Senior Day for the six-member Senior Class of 2019, which will be honored prior to the competition. Being honored are: Mateo Gonzalez (Torreon, Mexico), Connor Long (Charlotte, North Carolina), Angel Martinez (San Nicolas De Los Garza, Mexico), Steven Richardson (Humble, Texas), Sam Thornton (Baildon, United Kingdom) and Jerik Wong (Flower Mound, Texas).

For the Aggie women's team, they're coming off strong showing at the Longhorn Long Course Invite on Thursday and Friday in Austin, which saw multiple Aggies tally U.S. Olympic Team Trial cuts.

Aggie women’s head coach Steve Bultman , a 1970 graduate of LSU, has compiled an 18-1 record against his alma mater, including 17-straight dual meet wins.

, a 1970 graduate of LSU, has compiled an 18-1 record against his alma mater, including 17-straight dual meet wins. The men’s team has won eight of the last 10 meetings with LSU, including the last four.

The women’s team is 5-1 with a ranked win over No. 17 Ohio State and a team victory at the Art Adamson Invitational.

The men’s team is 3-3 with a win over No. 11 Louisville and road losses to No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Alabama and No. 5 Texas.

Both Texas A&M squads are ranked in the top 10 in the latest CSCAA Top 25 poll. Women are 8th, Men are 10th. LSU is not ranked.

The SEC Championships are almost exactly one month away and will be contested in Athens, Ga. Feb. 19-23.

Records

Texas A&M women – 5-1 record 1-0 SEC

Texas A&M men – 3-3 record 0-1 SEC

LSU women – 4-2 record 0-2 SEC

LSU men – 4-2 record 0-2 SEC

Watch / Follow

The meet is streamed online on SEC Network +, which provides events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and other connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

Live scoring is available on 12thMan.com.