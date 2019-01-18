Van Carrying Boise State Women’s Team Members Involved in Crash; No Serious Injuries Reported

A van carrying members of the Boise State women’s swim and dive team was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the way to the airport Friday, the Idaho Statesman is reporting.

According to the Statesman report, which cites a school email confirming the incident, the van was one of three being used to transport the team. No Boise personnel were seriously injured, but five people (four athletes and a coach) are being kept in Idaho “for precautionary measures,” which sources tell SwimSwam include concerns about possible concussions. The rest of the individuals involved have been medically cleared for competition and continued the trip to Laramie, Wyoming, where they are scheduled to race the University of Wyoming on Friday and Saturday.

Boise police arrested the driver of the other car involved, 24-year-old Esther Grimes, charging her with driving under the influence (excessive) and leaving the scene of an accident, according to KBOI CBS 2.

The station’s Lauren Clark tweeted pictures from the scene:

A BSU transport bus was hit by a pick up truck while entering the Boise airport. Dispatch tells me no one was transported from hospital. Those on scene tell me they are OK with just minor small injures. They appear to be members of the Swim and Dive team. pic.twitter.com/fSHJLH3Crw — Lauren Clark (@LaurenKBOI) January 18, 2019

SwimSwam has reached out to Boise State for more information and will update this story if more information comes to light.